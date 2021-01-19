 Skip to main content
Hardy named Elks Student of the Month
Hardy named Elks Student of the Month

Farmington Elks honor Bismark's Chloey Hardy

Chloey Hardy

 Submitted

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 announced Chloey Hardy is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Cindy and Timothy Frost of Bismarck. 

While maintaining a GPA of 3.88, she has been named to the Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is currently a member of the cross-country team and serves as captain of the varsity basketball team. She also is on the yearbook staff and is a member of Future Business Leaders of America.    

After graduation, she plans to pursue certification in criminal justice to ultimately work as a detective. She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 2.

