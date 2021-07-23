Hays receives foundation scholarship

MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association recently announced that Lydia Hays of Farmington has been named a MacMurray Scholar for 2021 – 2022 and will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association. Hays has received the Nancy Witthoeft Scholarship from the foundation.

Hays was a student at MacMurray College before it closed in 2020, and is currently a student at Central Methodist University in Fayette pursuing a degree in elementary education. MacMurray Scholars must meet high academic requirements set by MacMurray Foundation to be eligible.

The mission of MacMurray Foundation is to provide scholarships to individuals with an association to the college —former student or relative of alumni, staff, faculty, or board member— and who is wanting to pursue a career in an area for which the college was known; to hold and display MacMurray College Archives, memorabilia and artifacts; and to keep alumni engaged with each other. For more information about the Foundation, please see www.MacAlumFoundation.org.