'Healthy Yards for Clear Streams' online course returns

Healthy lawns make for healthy streams. University of Missouri Extension will once again offer homeowners an online program on how to keep lawn fertilizers and pesticides from reaching streams.

The seven-part “Healthy Yards for Clear Streams” kicks off Feb. 23. Participants not familiar with MU Extension’s online learning format will get a brief orientation and receive materials for the first module.

“Each module contains short, pre-recorded videos on the week’s subject along with a self-assessment quiz and a simple assignment,” said course facilitator Hank Stelzer, MU Extension state forestry specialist.

There will also be a discussion forum so participants can ask questions during the week as they view the videos or work on their assignments.

Then, on the following March 2, there will be a live “Ask the Expert” Zoom session in which the presenter answers questions posted in the forum as well as questions participants might bring to the evening. The session will be recorded and made available for those unable to attend.

Participants will receive materials for the next module the following day, and the process repeats until the final live Zoom session on April 13.