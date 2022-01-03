Henderson receives Community College Association Award

State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, received the Missouri Community College Association’s Distinguished Legislator Award at the organization’s annual convention, held Nov. 10-12 in Branson.

Henderson represents the 117th District in the Missouri House of Representatives.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said Henderson earned the award in recognition of his efforts to support Mineral Area College and the eleven other community colleges in Missouri.

“Representative Henderson is a strong supporter of Mineral Area College,” said Gilgour. “As a former K-12 educator, he recognizes the value of community colleges and has been instrumental in securing state funding to help expand career and tech programs at MAC for the benefit of our entire region.”

The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) is a statewide organization through which Missouri’s community colleges share ideas and advance common goals. MCCA provides advocacy, information, professional development, and networking opportunities for community college faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees.

