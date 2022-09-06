HISTORY: Mineral Area College celebrates a century of growth in southeast Missouri

What a milestone to be proud of — 100 years!

The history of Mineral Area College begins with the founding of Flat River Junior College, which was started by the Flat River Board of Education to offer two years of college training to high school graduates. Classes began in the fall of 1922.

Beginnings

Plans for the college began sometime before that.

According to an article appearing in the Sept. 16, 1921, issue of the Lead Belt News, community members had been discussing privately the prospect of opening a junior college in Flat River at least a couple of years before that.

“For several months, quiet discussion of this plan has been going on among patrons and friends of the school. The plan for the establishment of a junior college here was placed before Sam Baker, the state superintendent of schools when he was here last spring to deliver the commencement address for the Elvins High School. He gave his hearty approval of such a plan.”

There would be significant costs to starting a junior college — mostly involving the construction of a building that would be of suitable size to provide for future growth, as well as enough money to pay the “three or four” additional teachers that would be required for the institution. The general consensus was that student tuition would cover their salaries.

By the end of the month, it was announced in the Sept. 30, 1921, Lead Belt News that sentiment favoring a junior college was growing throughout the district.

“Inquiries have been received from Bonne Terre, Desloge and Farmington. Not only educators but businessmen in these towns are telling us they are glad we have made a move in this direction and are assuring us of their hearty cooperation and support. Pupils in our local schools are very much interested, as indicated by the questions they are asking. So far, not a single word of adverse criticism has been heard.”

A decisive meeting

The Oct. 7, 1921, issue of the Lead Belt News ran a story about the local board of education meeting deciding to hold a public meeting to discuss the creation of a junior college in St. Francois County.

“The local Board of Education met Tuesday evening of this week to decide on the next step to be taken toward the establishing of a Junior College here as an addition to our present educational system. It was voted to hold a mass meeting of this and adjacent communities in order to ascertain the sentiment of the people. This meeting will be held in the Y.M.C.A. building Monday night, October 21, and will be called at 7:30 o’clock. The people of this and neighboring towns, both men and women, are urged to be present.

“This is to be one of the most important meetings ever called in this community and one from which more real, lasting benefit to the community may emanate than any meeting ever held here. A Junior College established in Flat River, which is practically the center of population of the county, would mean more to the rising generation of this district than anything that has yet been granted them. They could stay at home and have two years of schooling above high school. There is an alarmingly small percent of our young people who ever go beyond high school.”

Almost unanimous approval

The well-attended community meeting made it obvious that the proposed junior college had the almost unanimous approval of those in attendance. They were even open to the idea of a $120,000 bond issue to pay for expansion of the school district.

“C.R. Pratt, for 15 years a member of the school board, spoke of the continuous building that has been done here during these years to care for the ever-increasing enrollment in the school. He placed before the meeting the proposition that the board is now considering the erecting of a building in the near future adequate to house the high school and such additions to the present system as shall seem advisable.”

Women can vote

In the November 18, 1921, issue of the Lead Belt News, a large headline at the top of the front page announced that, due to the passage of the 19th Amendment the previous year, “Women Are Eligible To Vote At Election To Bond School District.”

“Saturday, November 26 is the date of the special election to be held in the Flat River school district for the purpose of voting on a proposition to bond the district in the sum of $120,000 for a new high school and junior college building. Contrary to general belief, women qualified to vote at any election will be allowed to exercise their franchise at this special election, whether they have been assessed as a taxpayer or not.”

Of the 543 votes cast in the special election, only eight voted against the bond issue. Work began immediately on erecting the building with an architect hired and bonds sold. By the end of February, plans for the new school building were almost complete. It was announced in July 1922 that classes would begin with the new school year — just two months away.

Continued growth

Flat River Junior College’s first class consisted of 38 students from throughout St. Francois County. One of the major reasons for opening the college was to train teachers. Many students who attended Flat River Junior College later transferred to four-year institutions. Although enrollment took a dip during World War II, as the population began to grow in the 1950s and more students wanted a college education, the college outgrew its campus on the Flat River Public School grounds.

With an increasing enrollment in the 1960s, the need for a larger facility was becoming obvious. In 1965, a vote by residents in six public school districts, Flat River Junior College was renamed Mineral Area College. In 1966 the career and technical education division was formed, and nursing programs were added in 1967.

The current main campus was purchased in 1967, and operations moved to the larger campus in 1970. The college grew throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, adding more buildings and programs to better meet the needs of students and area businesses. College Park was added in 2000, and the Fredericktown Outreach Center was built in 2010. The school opened a new welding building for the spring semester and an 80,500-square-foot Workforce Innovation and Education Center is currently under construction. MAC has over 11,000 alumni and students from many different states and countries have graduated from the school through the years.

President, Board of Trustees

There have been six Mineral Area College presidents who have provided leadership for the school through the years. They are Dr. H. Tudor Westover, 1965-1966; Dr. Richard Caster, 1966-1982; Dr. Dixie Kohn, 1982-2001; Dr. Terry Barnes, 2001-2006; Dr. Steven Kurtz, 2007-2018; and Dr. Joseph Gilgour, 2019-present.

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees is made up of locally elected individuals from the five sub-districts within the greater taxing district of the college. The current board is made up of Alan Wells, Sub-district: At-Large, Residence: Farmington, Profession: Director for St. Francois/Ste. Genevieve Counties Joint Communications Center, Education: Attended Mineral Area College and Southeast Missouri State University, First elected to the board in 2013; Scott Sikes, Sub-district: 1, Residence: Fredericktown, Profession: Head Baseball Coach, Education: M.A., Secondary Education Administration, Southeast Missouri State University, first elected to the board in 2009; Lisa Umfleet, Sub-district: 2, Residence: Bonne Terre, Profession: Pharmacist, Education: B.S., Pharmacy, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, first elected to the board in 2016; Stuart "Mit" Landrum Jr., Sub-district: 3, Residence: Farmington, Profession: President of Mitware, LLC, Education: B.A. Physics, first elected to the board in 2018; Harvey Faircloth, Sub-district: 4, Residence: Park Hills, Profession: Retired from Southwestern Bell, Education: Attended Flat River Junior College, M.S., National Lewis University, first elected to the board in 2005; and Camille Nations, Sub-district: 5, Residence: Bismarck, Profession: Retired Teacher from Central School District, Education: B.S., Music Education, Southwest Missouri State, first elected to the board in 2018.

Accreditation

Mineral Area College and its outreach centers are accredited through the Higher Learning Commission, A Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Additionally, the school’s degrees and programs are approved by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education in Jefferson City.

Campuses

The community college has several locations — the 226-acre main campus in Park Hills, Fredericktown Outreach Center, Perryville Higher Education Center, Potosi Outreach Center and a new satellite location in Cape Girardeau was recently opened.

MAC Foundation

A group of civic-minded citizens, recognizing the value MAC brings to the community educationally, culturally and economically, created the Mineral Area College Foundation, Inc. in 1983, as a fundraising appendage for MAC. For three decades, the foundation has worked as a vehicle to enhance the college’s mission. The foundation’s mission is to advance, encourage, assist, promote and support the growth and development of MAC, its student body, faculty and administration.

MACOA/MAFAA

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) began in 1982 as the Mineral Area College Arts Council, a committee formed by Dr. Dixie Kohn at the school. Through the years, MACOA has brought cultural events and a greater exposure of fine arts to the campus. The independent Mineral Area Council on the Arts was established in 1989.

In addition to the executive director, the council is led by a board of directors comprised of eight men and women from throughout the region who serve to bring quality arts and cultural events to our community. The main MACOA office is in the Fine Arts building on MAC’s main campus.

The Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy (MAFAA) was created in 2021, in response to declining enrollment and the subsequent cancellation of fine arts program at MAC. The Fine Arts Academy operates on the Mineral Area College main campus. It offers classes and productions in theatre, music, and visual arts.

Degrees/Certificates

MAC offers several associate degrees and certificate programs for students. Degrees include Associate of Arts; Associate of Arts in Teaching; Associate of Science; Allied Health Related, AND – Advanced Placement; Allied Health Related, Associate Degree Nursing RN; Allied Health Related, Respiratory Therapy; Associate of Applied Science, and Associate of General Studies.

Certificates offered include Automotive Collision Technology, Automotive Technology, Business Management, Child Development Associate, Child Development, Community Paramedic Program, Computer Networking, Connector and Conductor, Construction Building Technology, Criminal Justice, Digital Media Technology, Electrical Technology, Electrical/Electronic Technology, Emergency Medical Technician, Engineering Technology – Design Draft, Engineering Technology – Manufacturing, Global Studies, Graphic Arts/Printing Technology,

Heating, AC and Refrigeration Technology, Industrial Maintenance, Law Enforcement, Logistics Technician, Machine Tool Technology, Paramedic Technology, Practical Nursing, and Production Technician, Welding Technology.

Athletics

MAC is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I, NJCAA Region XVI and the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference. Athletic teams include men and women's basketball, soccer, track and field; men's baseball and golf; women's softball and volleyball; coed e-gaming and cheerleading. Cross Country had back-to-back national championship 2019-2020.

MAC’s Cardinal Booster Club is an athletic foundation that raises money to fund scholarships and assist student athletes. Due to rising costs in higher education and budget cuts across the board, the booster club is essential to the vitality of the school’s sports programs. Members of the club protect this athletic department, acknowledging the worth of a quality student athlete experience in the classroom, community, and on all playing fields at MAC.

The future

As the first 100 years of its existence has proven to be an exciting and growing experience for the community college, MAC’s story has just begun and the future of the school and the benefits it provides the area will only increase as the need for specialized training in a variety of fields will become more necessary as technological progress moves forward and more employers move to the Parkland who will need trained and responsible employees to join their workforce.