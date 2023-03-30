UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for March 2023 is Blaine Holmes, a North County senior who is pursuing a career in Welding Technology.
"I would like to thank my dad and Jon Jones for always pushing me to be the best that I can be and to work as hard as I can. I’d also like to thank Williams Patent Crusher of Bonne Terre, MO, for recently taking me in as a welder on their crew,” said Holmes.
UniTec instructor Jon Jones praised Holmes.
“Blaine always has a great attitude. He comes in each and every day ready to work. He is the perfect role model for other students, displaying perfect attendance and work ethic,” Jones said.
