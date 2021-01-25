Hulsey settles in as SRO at West County

Police officers are responsible for protecting their communities. They’re tasked with fighting against crime as well as helping those in need. Although the work can be extremely challenging, it can also be very rewarding.
From a young age, Jennifer Hulsey knew she wanted to be a police officer. Even at a young age, she knew she wanted to make a difference.
“I always thought since I was small that law enforcement was not the field for me,” said Hulsey.
But her passion continued.
Eventually she decided to pursue her passion and enrolled in the Mineral Area Law Enforcement Academy. She began classes in January 2014.
Since then, Hulsey has worked for the De Soto, Bismarck and Leadwood police departments. She is currently commissioned by Leadwood Police Department and Washington and St. Francois counties.
Recently she began a position unlike any others which she has had. In fact, Hulsey said it’s her dream job.
“This position has been my dream job ever since I enrolled in the academy,” she said.
Hulsey is the new school resource officer for the West County School District. She has had the strong desire to reach out to children to help them follow good paths in life. Over the years, there's been so many shootings and other instances at schools.
“I don’t want that to ever happen in our schools,” she said.
So Hulsey is taking her job as school SRO very seriously.
“School resource officers have the same job title as any officer who works the road,” she said, “but SROs work for the school.”
According to Hulsey, SRO's job duties include making sure students attend school, house calls on students not in attendance, visiting classrooms, educating students on various issues and so much more.
Hulsey said students and staff have made her first few weeks welcoming and enjoyable.
“It is always heartwarming to have smiling faces greet you as you begin a new job,” she said. “Everyone has been very willing to help me in any way they can.”
In her role as the district’s SRO, Hulsey wants to spread awareness to all students on important topics such as drug and alcohol awareness; safety for prom, graduation and other school-related events; and more.
“I want the students, parents, teachers and all staff to know that I am here for them whenever they need anything,” she said.’
Hulsey’s first day on the job was dealing with a challenging situation.
“It showed me that the challenge took a lot of team work, focus and research to make the school a safe environment for everyone,” she said.
Overall, Hulsey said she’s very excited to be a Bulldog.
“I am ready to continue getting to know all the staff and students and to have a great rest of the school year together,” she said.
Hulsey, a resident of Park Hills, enjoys spending time with her 17-year-old daughter Trinity and family and friends. She also likes to watch baseball games but prefers the Boston Red Sox over the St. Louis Cardinals because her cousin Alex Verdugo plays for the East Coast team.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal