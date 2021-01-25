Hulsey settles in as SRO at West County

“I don’t want that to ever happen in our schools,” she said.

So Hulsey is taking her job as school SRO very seriously.

“School resource officers have the same job title as any officer who works the road,” she said, “but SROs work for the school.”

According to Hulsey, SRO's job duties include making sure students attend school, house calls on students not in attendance, visiting classrooms, educating students on various issues and so much more.

Hulsey said students and staff have made her first few weeks welcoming and enjoyable.

“It is always heartwarming to have smiling faces greet you as you begin a new job,” she said. “Everyone has been very willing to help me in any way they can.”

In her role as the district’s SRO, Hulsey wants to spread awareness to all students on important topics such as drug and alcohol awareness; safety for prom, graduation and other school-related events; and more.

“I want the students, parents, teachers and all staff to know that I am here for them whenever they need anything,” she said.’

Hulsey’s first day on the job was dealing with a challenging situation.