The Washington County Library in Potosi was recently abuzz with excitement as children and parents gathered to hear a reading of the children's book "Sneaky Boots" by Brooke Lewis. The event, held by the incoming Farmington fourth-grade teacher, left attendees with smiles and laughs all around as they flipped through the pages to discover the story of Sneaky Boots.

As the reading went on, the gathered crowd embarked on a journey through the whimsical world of sneaking escapades under the light of a blue moon, sporting magical rain boots. The tale delved into the curious nature of childhood, reminiscent of the magical wonders that accompany the process of growing up.

When asked about the inspiration behind her first book, Lewis shared that her childhood experiences and her role as a parent were significant factors in its creation.

The story of "Sneaky Boots" emerged from an incident involving Lewis' middle child, who embarked on a nocturnal adventure while sporting her pink rain boots. The innocent mischief captured in that moment ignited a creative spark within Lewis, compelling her to write her first book.

"One night, I caught her sneaking downstairs, wearing her pink rain boots," Lewis recounted. "That incident sparked an idea in my mind, which eventually became my first book."

When asked about her future as a writer and a teacher, Lewis said she wants to expand the adventures of "Sneaky Boots" into a series. She said her passion for writing had always been an integral part of her life, alongside her love of teaching.

“I have a number of works I'm working on," Lewis shared. "In all honesty, I've always been interested in being an author. I've always got a story going somewhere."

"Sneaky Boots" is sold online for $ 6.99 on Amazon and can be made to order from Brooke Lewis herself.