INCubatoredu program progressing in second year

Members of this year's INCubatoredu Board of Directors are Scott Plummer, Plummer's Hardware; Marlene Brockmiller, entrepreneur; and Matt Sebastian, First State Community Bank.

 Mark Marberry

The INCubatoredu program at Farmington High School is progressing, along with its second year of aspiring entrepreneurs building real businesses.

The Mentor Match Meeting in October was the first public presentation of the business concepts put together by the high school student teams. Local business and community leaders listened to the presentations to ask questions and give advice.

The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) meeting last month was where the business teams presented a more developed business plan to the board of directors, a panel of three business leaders in the area.

Matt Sebastian of First State Community Bank returned and was joined by Marlene Brockmiller, local entrepreneur, and Scott Plummer of Plummer’s Hardware. Each business asked for and received a seed start of $500 for expenses in starting their companies.

“Imortalyze” is a concept of installing plaques onto a headstone. The plaque will have a QR code that can be scanned to go to a website that has information on that person’s life.

“MenUs” is a food website or app where diners can go for information on gluten-free, allergies or specific diet information at area restaurants.

“Modern Media Marketing” is a company that designs multimedia advertising for small companies to use in any media market. The team already has several local customers.

“Replay” is a toy subscription business where people can donate toys that are no longer used and get credit to give to someone who needs toys or donate to a cause. Customers with children that use the service receive toys and return them as children quit using them.

If business leaders are willing to volunteer for the program, contact Christy Pierce at cpierce@farmington.k12.mo.us or call the Farmington High School and leave a message, or contact Candy Hente at 573-756-3615 or chamber@farmingtonregionalchamber.com

