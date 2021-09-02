Jackson follows in grandfather's footsteps as new middle school principal

Starting this school year, Jackson has stepped into the role of principal at West County Middle School.

“From the time I started teaching I knew I wanted to do more,” she said. “I feel like I was a natural leader. As a principal, I can still have a huge impact on the lives of my students but in a different way.”

Jackson believes her experience both as a classroom teacher and special education teacher will help her to understand the student population.

“Knowing that each student is diverse in their own ways will help me to get to know them better,” she said. “I’ve also learned over the years that students just want to know someone has their back.”

She said when she worked as a special education teacher, she believes everyone she worked with knew those were her students and that she was going to “fight for them and ensure they had every opportunity to learn and succeed, just like everyone else.”

Jackson said her vision for WCMS includes “a space where all students feel welcome and loved.”