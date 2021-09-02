Jackson follows in grandfather's footsteps as new middle school principal

West County Elementary School kindergarten teacher Mary Porter often told her cadet teacher Lindsay (Porter) Jackson that she would be a great teacher one day.
Although Jackson initially ignored Porter, deep down she knew that she wanted to be a teacher. But she put it off. First, she took prerequisites at Mineral Area College, applied to the nursing program and worked at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center.
While working at MARMC, Jackson realized she did not like missing holidays and weekends with her family.
After she finished college, she could not find a job in the public administration field, so she returned to school to earn credits to become a teacher.
Jackson first worked for two years as a paraprofessional, two years as a fourth-grade teacher and four years as a K-6 special education teacher at Bismarck. Next, she worked for four years as a K-6 special education teacher and one year as a 9-12 special education teacher.
Now, she is following in her grandfather James Porter’s footsteps. He started teaching fifth grade at Leadwood and then fifth and sixth grades at Irondale Elementary. He served as unit principal at the same time. He then became principal at Frankclay Elementary.
During his career, he served as principal of all three elementary schools. In 1970, he became a history teacher at Leadwood High School.
Starting this school year, Jackson has stepped into the role of principal at West County Middle School.
“From the time I started teaching I knew I wanted to do more,” she said. “I feel like I was a natural leader. As a principal, I can still have a huge impact on the lives of my students but in a different way.”
Jackson believes her experience both as a classroom teacher and special education teacher will help her to understand the student population.
“Knowing that each student is diverse in their own ways will help me to get to know them better,” she said. “I’ve also learned over the years that students just want to know someone has their back.”
She said when she worked as a special education teacher, she believes everyone she worked with knew those were her students and that she was going to “fight for them and ensure they had every opportunity to learn and succeed, just like everyone else.”
Jackson said her vision for WCMS includes “a space where all students feel welcome and loved.”
She has asked the middle school teachers to learn more about each of their students on a personal level to begin this school year. She has also encouraged the teachers to build a rapport with their students and to create a safe, trusting environment with active engagement in the classroom.
“If we do this,” said Jackson, “the students will want to come to class and learn.”
The staff has adopted the theme “Best Year Ever!” for this school year and plan to incorporate this into their yearbook, dances, student incentives and more. They hope to encourage kindness and compassion toward everyone.
“We hope that by emphasizing ‘Best Year Ever,’” she said, “students will realize that even during times of adversity, we can make the best of our circumstances.”
Jackson is excited to get to know the sixth through eighth grade students and interact with them on a daily basis as well as work with her staff.
She’s working to improve communication with everyone by incorporating more social media platforms as well as a monthly newsletter.
“Student communication begins immediately with them understanding the expectations that myself and the staff have for them and the expectations they have of me,” she said. “Starting off on a positive note is a great way to encourage good student communication.”
A back-to-school bash with student dance, activities and prizes is coming up at the middle school on Sept. 10. There are also plans to add a few family night events throughout the school year.
“Getting back into a routine and having the building full of people again is a wonderful feeling,” she said.
Jackson said one challenge she will likely face is “wading through the aftermath of COVID-19.” For some students who have been out of the regular classroom setting for too long, she said it’s important to pick up where they left off and encourage their progress.
As a 2002 graduate of West County, Jackson said she vividly remembered her fourth grade teacher Mrs. Williams because she taught with so much enthusiasm and excitement. She also enjoyed Barb Steel’s high school science class and the field trip to the cadaver lab in St. Louis.
“But I feel I could say something special about each one of the teachers I had throughout school,” she said.
Jackson said she feels privileged to work in the same district where she attended school and is enthusiastic about this new school year.
“I’m excited to begin this new adventure,” she said. “It’s amazing at the amount of support I have already received from family, friends and members of the community. I truly hope to serve our district well.”
Jackson hopes to encourage others through her leadership at the middle school.
“I want to be an inspiration to everyone, including students and staff,” she said. “I hope the little girls from Irondale realize they can grow up to be anything they want.”