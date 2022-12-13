Jazz ensemble Thursday evening at MAC

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” are only a few of the holiday selections to be featured by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Community Jazz Ensemble on Thursday.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $4 at the door. Kids 12 and under and anyone with a MAC ID receive free admission.

Other songs to be played during the concert include “The Christmas Song,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Crunchy Frog” and “A Little Blues, Please.”

According to Director Austin Sikes, the ensemble began when MAFAA “stepped in to recover the music department at MAC.”

“The college has a history of great jazz bands under the direction of Michael O’Brien, Carol Moore, Chris Howard and Michael Goldsmith,” he said.

Community members may join MAFAA’s Jazz Ensemble through mafinearts.org. Students enrolled at MAC may also earn college credit for participation in the ensemble.

MAFAA’s Community Jazz Ensemble rehearses Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. They use standard instrumentation for jazz big bands which includes five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets, one piano, one bass guitar and one drum set.

“We currently have openings in the trombone and saxophone sections but would be willing to double a few parts if anyone is interested in joining,” said Sikes. “We are also very lucky to have a vocalist who was a member of the band several years ago that has returned.”

Spring semester will be an exciting time for MAFAA Community Jazz Ensemble because they’ll be preparing for MAC’s Jazz Festival March 10-11. This year’s guest artist is Grammy award-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal. Tickets are available at mafinearts.org.

“We are hoping to enroll more college students in the group as we progress into next year,” said Sikes. “We would also like to see the band return to some of the events from the past, like the big band dance at Alexander’s Ballroom, tours of high schools across the state, and the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival.”