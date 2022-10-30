JeffCo offers electronics recycling Nov. 3

The Jefferson College Environment and Safety committee and Jefferson County will partner with Midwest Recycling Center to host an Electronics and More Recycling Drop-Off event on Nov. 3, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on the Hillsboro campus at the Yellow parking lot near the Veterans Memorial and Fine Arts building.

Non-electronic items will also be accepted for recycling, including paper, plastic, glass, cans, and cardboard. Plastic bags or styrofoam will not be accepted.

Funding for the community improvement project is provided by the St. Louis-Jefferson Solid Waste Management District and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The annual public service event is held in an effort to identify simple, practical ways to make the campus and the surrounding region more environmentally friendly. Specifically, the electronics drop-off is designed to protect the environment by providing the opportunity to dispose of unwanted electronics responsibly.

All electronics and appliances are accepted. The basic rule is that MRC will accept anything electronic (even if it is broken). The only items not accepted are thermostats and light bulbs. For a list of all items that are accepted, free of charge, visit https://mrcrecycling.net/list.

For safety precautions, those who have items to drop off should remain in their vehicle during the unload process.

Some items will incur a recycling fee (cash only accepted for payment):

CRT Monitors - $5

LED/LCD/plasma TVs - $20

CRT TVs 26” or less - $30

CRT TVs 27” or greater - $50

Wood console and true big screen/projection TVs - $50

Any Freon containing unit - $10

All data, including hard drives, are wiped and/or destroyed as part of MRC’s R2 certification. A certificate of destruction can be issued for $5 per item to anyone who requests it.

For more information about the Electronics and More Recycling Drop-Off event at Jefferson College, call (636) 797-5043 or (314) 691-3469.