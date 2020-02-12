Jeffco sets Incentive Grant info sessions

In connection with the new Missouri Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant, Jefferson College will hold two free information sessions for those interested in learning more about the state-funded financial aid program designed to help adults pursue a certificate, degree, or industry-recognized credential. Pre-registration is not required.
The first session will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Student Center Viking Room on the Hillsboro campus beginning at 6 p.m.
The second will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at Jefferson College Arnold – Room 115 beginning at 6 p.m.
An additional information session, hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, will be held on Saturday, March 21, from noon-1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Library-Northwest Branch in High Ridge.
Fast Track is helping Missouri meet the goal of having 60% of working-age adults obtain a high-quality certificate or degree by 2025, according to Roger Barrentine, spokesperson for Jefferson College.
"Whether it is a student’s first time to enroll or if they started a degree but never finished, Fast Track can be a new start," he said.
The grant program is open to those who are 25 or older or those who have not been enrolled in any educational program within the past two years and who have not earned a bachelor’s degree and are planning to attend part-time or full-time. People who make less than $80,000 per year filing jointly, or less than $40,000 per year filing any other tax status can apply.
At Jefferson College, Fast Track programs of study include Associate of Science degree, Associate of Arts in Teaching degree, and Associate of Applied Science or Certificate in: Accounting, Applied Technology, Automotive Technology, Computer Information Systems - Computer Support, Computer Integrated Manufacturing, EMT/Paramedic, Health Information Technology, Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiologic Technology, Veterinary Technology, and Welding.
The application process for Fast Track includes six steps:
- Selecting an approved program from an eligible institution - a list of all statewide approved academic and training programs is available at www.MOFastTrack.com
- Submitting a college application
- Filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
- Creating a state student financial aid portal login
- Completing the Fast Track Application within the financial aid portal
- Reading and finalizing the self-certification form
The Fast Track grant is designed to ensure, when combined with other governmental financial aid, that tuition and fees are fully covered. Awards will be used for any remaining tuition and fees not covered by other state and federal student aid programs. Students who have their full tuition and fees covered by other aid are eligible for an award of up to $500 to cover other education-related expenses.
The grant may be renewed for up to four semesters by meeting all of the initial requirements and by making satisfactory progress, which includes maintaining a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale).
In order to avoid the grant being converted to a loan, participants must maintain at least part-time enrollment in an eligible program, graduate from an approved institution, verify residency in Missouri for 12 months after graduation and maintain residency for at least three years, and secure qualifying employment within 12 months of graduation and maintain employment for at least three years.
For Fast Track program details at Jefferson College, contact the Office of Student Financial Services at (636) 481-3239 or visit www.jeffco.edu/financial-aid/fast-track.