Jeffco sets Incentive Grant info sessions

In connection with the new Missouri Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant, Jefferson College will hold two free information sessions for those interested in learning more about the state-funded financial aid program designed to help adults pursue a certificate, degree, or industry-recognized credential. Pre-registration is not required.

The first session will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Student Center Viking Room on the Hillsboro campus beginning at 6 p.m.

The second will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at Jefferson College Arnold – Room 115 beginning at 6 p.m.

An additional information session, hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, will be held on Saturday, March 21, from noon-1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Library-Northwest Branch in High Ridge.

Fast Track is helping Missouri meet the goal of having 60% of working-age adults obtain a high-quality certificate or degree by 2025, according to Roger Barrentine, spokesperson for Jefferson College.

"Whether it is a student’s first time to enroll or if they started a degree but never finished, Fast Track can be a new start," he said.

