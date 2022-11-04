JeffCo to provide free oil changes for veterans Nov. 12

As a way to thank area veterans for their service to the U.S., Jefferson College faculty and students from the Automotive Technology Program will once again provide complimentary oil changes to vets from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Automotive Technology lab located at the back of the Career and Technical Education Building on the Hillsboro campus.

Underwritten by AutoZone, Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers, NAPA Auto Parts, and Domino’s, the veteran-focused service project can accommodate up to 60 vehicles. The college’s partners will provide oil, filters and supplies, while students and faculty provide the labor as a way to say "Thank You" to those who have served.

Diesel engines are excluded from this event due to vendor supplies.

Oil changes will be provided for veterans by appointment only. Reservations will be accepted on a first available basis starting Nov. 1, by calling the Jefferson College Automotive Center at (636) 481-3436 between the hours of 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Those seeking a free oil change are asked not to call before or after the times listed as students will be in class.

In the spirit of the U.S. military’s century-old code of honor, recipients simply need to state that they are a veteran of the armed forces to receive the free services.

Jefferson College believes that it is important to remember those who have served our country and want to emphasize the importance of support for the military.

“The reason we do it is to honor the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of those who proudly served our country,” said Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey. “This community-centered project is a great way for our students, employees and industry partners to give back to those who have given so much. We hope that every veteran in our community will know that Jefferson College is filled with gratitude for their service to our great country.”

In addition to free oil changes, the college’s Culinary Arts Program will provide veterans with complimentary food while supplies last and other departments will share information and resources about available educational resources for military personnel.