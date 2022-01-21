Jefferson College 2021 EMT Program graduates ready to respond

A group of 14 students from across the region recently graduated from the acclaimed Jefferson College EMT program as the class of 2021. Successful completion of the program and board examinations results in certification with NREMT (National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians) to become licensed in Missouri or work in most states.

2021 EMT graduates and Jefferson College EMT/Paramedic program personnel include: Anna Hanson, Arnold; Claire Parmer, St. Louis; Andrew Nahlik, Festus; Sidney Stewart, Festus; Sarah Lampe, St. Louis; Alexis Thomas, Crystal City; (second row) James Bringer, EMS Assistant Professor; Grant Huelster, Festus; Bryce Stewart, Perryville; Joshua Dacus, Arnold; Makenna LaChance, Farmington; Megan Leutzinger, De Soto; Lillian Ott, Arnold; Aiden Irelan, Festus; Madeline Morlan, Hillsboro; and Kayla Beckemeyer, EMT instructor.

Jefferson College’s EMT/Paramedic program provides a state-of-the-art learning environment utilizing mannequins and realistic simulators that enable students to be prepared for real life emergencies.

Beyond a variety of individual and large area simulation labs, students are taught using real time video and audio recordings for trauma simulations, medical simulations, pediatric simulations, infant simulations, hospital simulations, and confined-area simulations (restroom, living room, etc.).

A career ladder in Emergency Medical Technology has been established, allowing students to stop at any level with job skills or progress to an Associate of Applied Science degree as a paramedic.

To learn more about the Jefferson College EMT/Paramedic program, related career pathways, and available degree programs, visit www.jeffco.edu/academics/programsdepartments/emt-paramedic, email Program Director Joseph Haack at jhaack@jeffco.edu or call (636) 481-3549 (TDD 789-5772).

