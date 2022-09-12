Jefferson College 2022-23 PACE Series features more than 30 events

The Jefferson College Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment (PACE) Series will return for 2022-23 with 34 events spanning a wide range of fine arts entertainment genres, including visiting artists from across the country in addition to performances that feature Jefferson College students and community members.

Among the many PACE events is a free exhibit and series of discussions titled “Pieced Together: Researching, Creating and Preserving Your Stories,” hosted by the Jefferson College Library made possible by a generous gift from the Brant and Jane Houser family and support from the Jefferson College Foundation. Visit libguides.jeffco.edu/piecedtogether for details.

PACE Series Events for 2022-23

Fall 22–Spring 23, Quilt Stories from Jefferson County: A Pieced Together Exhibition*

Sept. 5-Oct. 7, Faculty Art Exhibition*

Sept. 25, Music Faculty Recital* - 3 p.m.

Oct. 1, Visiting Artist - Pert Near Sandstone Concert – 7 p.m.

Oct. 6, Learning From and Caring for Our Textile Heritage* - 3 p.m. (Google Meet)

Oct. 13, Visiting Artist - Adam Nussbaum – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13-16, Theatre: “The Diary of Anne Frank” – 10 a.m./7 p.m./2 p.m.

Oct. 14-Nov. 18, Visiting Artist - Kevin Wilson Art Exhibition*

Oct. 18, Wind Ensemble Concert* - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, Choir Concert* - 3 p.m.

Oct. 25, Guest Artist – Saxquest Jazz Orchestra Kennedy Dream Suite – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, Genealogy I – Missouri Genealogy Basics* - 1 p.m.

Nov. 6, Jazz Ensemble Fall Back Into Jazz* - 3 p.m.

Nov. 19, High School Honor Band Concert* - TBA

Dec. 6, Wind Ensemble Concert* - 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7–8, Student Pottery Sale – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dec. 8, Jazz Ensemble – Community Jazz Project* - 7 p.m.

Dec. 11, Choir Concert* - 3 p.m.

Feb. 23, Local and Family Research* - 2 p.m. (Google Meet)

Feb. 24, High School Vocal Chamber Workshop* - TBA

Feb. 25, High School Instrumental Chamber Workshop* - TBA

March 2 - 5, Theatre: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” – 10 a.m./7 p.m./2 p.m.

March 12, Choir Concert* - 3 p.m.

March 14, Wind Ensemble Concert* - 7:30 p.m.

March 16, Guest Artist - Spring Jazz Showcase featuring Camille Thurman with Jefferson College Jazz Ensemble – 7:30 p.m. (free Masterclass at 4 p.m.)

March 20-April 21, Associate of Fine Arts Student Art Exhibition*

April 6, Sandy Creek: Place and Family History* - 2 p.m. (Google Meet)

April 25, Visiting Artist - Big Muddy Dance Company – 7 p.m.

April 27-May 6, Preservation Week at the Jefferson College Library*

May 1–12, Student Art Exhibition*

May 3–4, Student Pottery Sale – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

May 9, Wind Ensemble Concert* - 7:30 p.m.

May 14, Choir Concert* - 3 p.m.

June 16-18, 23-25, Theatre: Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” – 7 p.m./2 p.m.

Season passes are available for $25 per person general admission and $15 for students and senior citizens. Passes may be purchased online at jeffcopace.ludus.com, resulting in savings compared to single event admission for the entire series.

For performances that have an admission fee, individual event advance tickets are available ranging from $5-$10 for general admission and $2-$5 for students and senior citizens. All individual advance tickets are available exclusively online at jeffcopace.ludus.com. Same day performance tickets are also available at the Fine Arts Box Office (cash only) pending availability prior to each show.

To register for the PACE monthly mailing list to receive show details, special events, ticket information, and upcoming performances, visit https://www.jeffco.edu/PACE-Email.

For detailed information about specific PACE performances/times and season pass information, visit the Jefferson College website at www.jeffco.edu/PACE or call (636) 481-3369. All events and performances are subject to change. The Jefferson College campus is smoke-free, tobacco-free, and alcohol free.