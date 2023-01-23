Jefferson College announces PACE spring lineup

In connection with Jefferson College’s mission to provide diverse educational experiences for area residents of all ages, the Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment (PACE) series continues this spring. The lineup features events spanning a wide range of entertainment genres, including nationally-renowned visiting artists, instrumental and vocal musical groups, art and theatre.

In addition to the variety of performers and entertainers, the series includes several student-community performances such as band and choir concerts, musical theatre performances, art exhibits and a pottery sale.

Most events are held in the Fine Arts Theater on the Hillsboro campus.

Among the many PACE events is a free exhibit and series of discussions titled “Pieced Together: Researching, Creating and Preserving Your Stories,” hosted by the Jefferson College Library. It was made possible by a generous gift from the Brant and Jane Houser family and support from the Jefferson College Foundation. Visit libguides.jeffco.edu/piecedtogether for details.

PACE Series Spring 2023 Events include:

Feb. 23, free: Local and Family Research, 2 p.m. (Google Meet)

Feb. 24, free: High School Vocal Chamber Workshop, TBA

Feb. 25, free: High School Instrumental Chamber Workshop, TBA

March 2-5, Theatre: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong,” 10 a.m., 7 p.m., 2 p.m.

March 12, free: Choir Concert, 3 p.m.

March 14, free: Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m.

March 16, Guest Artist—Spring Jazz Showcase featuring Camille Thurman with Jefferson College Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. (free Masterclass at 4 p.m.)

March 20-April 21, free: Associate of Fine Arts Student Art Exhibition

April 6, free: “Sandy Creek: Place and Family History,” 2 p.m. (Google Meet)

April 25, Visiting Artist: Big Muddy Dance Company, 7 p.m.

April 27-May 6, free: Preservation Week at the Jefferson College Library

May 1–12, free: Student Art Exhibition

May 3–4, Student Pottery Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

May 9, free: Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m.

May 14, free: Choir Concert, 3 p.m.

June 16-18 and 23-25, Summer Theatre: Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” 7 p.m., 2 p.m.

Season passes are available for $25 per person for general admission and $15 for students and senior citizens. Passes may be purchased online at jeffcopace.ludus.com, resulting in savings compared to single event admission for the entire series.

For performances that have an admission fee, individual event advance tickets are available ranging from $5-$10 for general admission, $2-$5 for students and senior citizens. All individual advance ticket purchases can be made online at jeffcopace.ludus.com or in person at the Fine Arts Box Office (cash only) pending availability prior to each show.

To register for the PACE monthly mailing list to receive show details, special events, ticket information, and upcoming performances, visit https://www.jeffco.edu/PACE-Email.

For detailed information about specific PACE performances, times and season pass information, visit the Jefferson College website at www.jeffco.edu/PACE or call (636) 481-3369. All events and performances are subject to change. The Jefferson College campus is smoke-free, tobacco-free, and alcohol free.