Jefferson College announces Spring Dean's List
To qualify for the Jefferson College Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester.

Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within ten days of grade reporting to be included.

Bismarck: Trevor Robinson

Bloomsdale: Kyle Gielow, Asa Lemons, Kaleigh Littell, Brenden Weibrecht, Taylor Zerwig

Bonne Terre: Michael Clark, Nadelyne Davis, Joshua Freeman, Kennedy Kohler, Chloe Young

Desloge: Ariel Stewart

Farmington: Nathan Baird, Erika Rough

Fredericktown: Lisa Brannum White, Destiny Burch

French Village: Samantha Carron

Irondale: Molly Comfort

Ironton: Chelsie Rice

Park Hills: Jessica Bates, Dustin Miller

Potosi: Selena Cole

St. Mary: Jadyn Leclere

Ste. Genevieve: Vanessa Cassoutt, Johnna Garcia, Bridget Lockett, Elizabeth Waldvogel

