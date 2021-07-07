Jefferson College announces Spring Dean's List

To qualify for the Jefferson College Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester.

Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within ten days of grade reporting to be included.