Jefferson College announces Spring Dean's List

To qualify for the Jefferson College Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester.
Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within ten days of grade reporting to be included.
Bismarck: Trevor Robinson
Bloomsdale: Kyle Gielow, Asa Lemons, Kaleigh Littell, Brenden Weibrecht, Taylor Zerwig
Bonne Terre: Michael Clark, Nadelyne Davis, Joshua Freeman, Kennedy Kohler, Chloe Young
Desloge: Ariel Stewart
Farmington: Nathan Baird, Erika Rough
Fredericktown: Lisa Brannum White, Destiny Burch
French Village: Samantha Carron
Irondale: Molly Comfort
Ironton: Chelsie Rice
Park Hills: Jessica Bates, Dustin Miller
Potosi: Selena Cole
St. Mary: Jadyn Leclere
Ste. Genevieve: Vanessa Cassoutt, Johnna Garcia, Bridget Lockett, Elizabeth Waldvogel