Jefferson College Dean’s List announced for fall 2020

Jefferson College Vice President of Student Services, Dr. Kimberly Harvey-Manus, has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester, containing the names of 658 students who earned the academic recognition.

To qualify for the Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester. Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within 10 days of grade reporting to be included.