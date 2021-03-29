 Skip to main content
Jefferson College Dean’s List announced for fall 2020
 Jefferson College

Jefferson College Vice President of Student Services, Dr. Kimberly Harvey-Manus, has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester, containing the names of 658 students who earned the academic recognition.

To qualify for the Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester. Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within 10 days of grade reporting to be included.

The Dean’s List can be viewed online at www.jeffco.edu under the “News and Events” tab.

Honor students included:

Bismarck: Trevor Robinson

Bonne Terre: Rosie Clark, Alexzander Hester, Sarah Johnston, Kennedy Kohler

Cadet: Gracie Akers

Farmington: Nathan Baird, Erika Rough

Fredericktown: Lisa Brannum White, Destiny Burch

French Village: Lauren Bardol, Samantha Carron

Park Hills: Jessica Bates, Dustin Miller, Chloe Skaggs

Perryville: Marissa Ehlers, Karley Kaempfe

Potosi: Karissa Fowler

Saint Mary: Jake Kluender

Sainte Genevieve: Hannah Buescher, Vanessa Cassoutt, Abigail Heller, Bridget Lockett, Hailee Schmelzle, Olivia Uding

