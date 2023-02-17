Jefferson College Vice President of Student Services Dr. Kimberly Harvey-Manus has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester. Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within ten days of grade reporting to be included.
The Dean’s List can be viewed online at www.jeffco.edu under the “News and Events” tab.
Honor students and their hometowns are listed.
Belgrade: Trevin Rhyneer
People are also reading…
Bismarck: Rachel Bone, Doug Droege, Gabriel Kennon
Bloomsdale: Jessica Brown, Cathryn Carron, Haley Clanton, James Figge, Joslyn Geisner, Nelly Govro, Presley Greer, Lily Lueken, Nathaniel Witte
Bonne Terre: Ryan Branham, Ryan Byington, Kathryn Gerhard, Emilee Hector, Kennedy Kohler, Abbigail Weathers
Cadet: Kathryn Coleman, Emily Sampson, Kayla Sampson, Kristen Sampson, Chelsea Wicker
Caledonia: Nikki McSpadden
Desloge: Ariel Stewart
Farmington: Jadyn Dennis, Remy Devereaux, Zacari Rowley
Fredericktown: Casey Edmonds, Rachel Politte, Emily Rees
Irondale: Mya Barton, Ayla Oswald
Leadwood: Alyssa Wigger
Mineral Point: Chase Glore
Park Hills: Edmund Foster, Taylor Marler, Chloe Skaggs
Potosi: Brendon Burch
Saint Mary: Jessie Rayfield
Sainte Genevieve: Adrien Derousse, Jayden Gegg, Maggie Myracle, Erika Reed, Sunnie Roderique, Kyle Steiger, Rachel Valle, Alexia Van Elzen