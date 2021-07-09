Jefferson College holding summer stars events

In connection with the partnership between Jefferson College and the St. Louis Astronomical Society (SLAS) to develop an observatory on the Hillsboro campus, the college will host several informational “Aim for the Stars” observation nights throughout the summer for those who want to learn more about astronomy.
There is no cost to participate in any of the monthly educational programs, led by Jefferson College faculty and SLAS members.
As the first phase of site development begins, the observatory location is being used by the college as a teaching and learning opportunity for students enrolled in undergraduate science and astronomy classes in connection with lab assignments and in-class discussions.
The observatory will be located near the Jefferson College Softball Field, north of the Hillsboro campus on Farm Road. It will become the first public observatory in Jefferson County affiliated with SLAS. At present, the closest observatory to the site at Jefferson College is located in St. Charles.
Designed to appeal to community members of all ages, the “Aim for the Stars” events provide an overview of plans for the Jefferson College Observatory including a site tour, training on how to read a star map, library telescope and binocular training, a meteorite exhibit with an opportunity to purchase, live telescope viewing, laser guided constellation tours, and previews of upcoming astronomy events of interest. Each observation night will be held either virtually or in-person at the observatory site depending on weather.
All “Aim for the Stars” events will be held on Sunday evenings as follows:
- July 11, 8:30-11:30 p.m. (in-person)
- Aug. 8, 8:30-11:30 p.m. (in-person)
- Sept. 12, 8-11 p.m. (in-person)
- Oct. 3, 7-10 p.m. (in-person)
- Nov. 7, 7-8 p.m. - virtual
- Dec. 5, 7-8 p.m. - virtual
For in-person programs to occur, skies must be clear or only partly cloudy. Strict social distancing will be observed. Those who attend the in-person programs may bring their own astronomy equipment or use a limited number of telescopes provided. In case of inclement weather or pandemic restrictions, an alternate program will be presented.
For questions or additional information about the “Aim for the Stars” programs or the Jefferson College Observatory, contact Maryanne Angliongto, Jefferson College associate dean – School of Math, Physics and Technology, at 636-481-3318 or email manglion@jeffco.edu.
Observatory Location and Facts
The convenient location of the observatory site at Jefferson College is expected to draw visitors from Jefferson County and the surrounding St. Louis metropolitan region. The site will be especially attractive due to its location outside the immediate St. Louis area and the associated light band, according to college officials.
From St. Louis, travel south on Highway 21 to the Jefferson College/Hayden Road exit. Turn right onto Hayden Road and then left onto Jefferson College Drive. Farm Road will be approximately one-quarter mile on the right.
Construction for the observatory is divided into phases as funding and other resources are made available. The first phase focused on getting the donated telescope and dome fully functional. After excavating the site, the college expanded its electric power access down to the work site. The foundation partnered with Holcim Cement to provide the dome’s concrete slab, along with an independent concrete pier embedded in the slab to mount the telescope to reduce/eliminate vibrations.
The next step in the first phase is to disassemble the dome and telescope, transport it to the observatory site, and reassemble it. This project, expected to take at least a month, will be the responsibility of a local Eagle Scout using this initiative as his final service project. The current schedule has this completed by the end of June.
The Foundation is grateful for the generosity of Holcim Cement to provide material support in this vision to establish a College Observatory. As the project moves past phase one, we are seeking additional partnerships to share in this vision, which may include corporate naming rights, legacy plaques, or other high-visibility prominence that promotes our partnership.
The observatory’s purpose is to engage the community to learn more about the science of astronomy and physics. Regular stargazing and solar viewing events for the public will be hosted by Jefferson College and SLAS. A variety of events such as eclipses, transits, comets, and meteor showers are expected to draw large audiences. Educators and students of K-12 schools will be encouraged to make use of the observatory for educational projects.
The observatory will be developed in phases over several years as funding is secured. Project funds will be raised from public donations, grants, and corporate sponsors. Project rollout will be determined by available funding for each phase.
Additional information can be found at the Jefferson College Observatory website at https://www.jeffco.edu/Observatory, the Jefferson College Observatory Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCObservatory/, and St. Louis Astronomical Society at https://www.slasonline.org/.