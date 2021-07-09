Jefferson College holding summer stars events

From St. Louis, travel south on Highway 21 to the Jefferson College/Hayden Road exit. Turn right onto Hayden Road and then left onto Jefferson College Drive. Farm Road will be approximately one-quarter mile on the right.

Construction for the observatory is divided into phases as funding and other resources are made available. The first phase focused on getting the donated telescope and dome fully functional. After excavating the site, the college expanded its electric power access down to the work site. The foundation partnered with Holcim Cement to provide the dome’s concrete slab, along with an independent concrete pier embedded in the slab to mount the telescope to reduce/eliminate vibrations.

The next step in the first phase is to disassemble the dome and telescope, transport it to the observatory site, and reassemble it. This project, expected to take at least a month, will be the responsibility of a local Eagle Scout using this initiative as his final service project. The current schedule has this completed by the end of June.