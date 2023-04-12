In celebration of National Library Week, the Jefferson College Library will host its annual book sale April 20-May 5 on the Hillsboro campus during regular hours. The library is open to the public Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sale items will include books withdrawn from the existing library collection and privately-donated books and DVDs.

Costs for books from the existing Library collection are 5/$1 and all donated books and materials are $1 each. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jefferson College Foundation's Library Scholarship Fund. Payment may be made via cash, check or credit card.

Those interested are encouraged to visit the Library during the early portions of the sale for the best selection of available titles.

For further information about the book sale, call the Library Circulation Desk at 636-481-3166 or 636-481-3167. TTY users dial 711.

The Jefferson College Library offers a variety of services and resources. Jefferson County residents age 18 and older may obtain a library card for $15 per year and the card is non-transferable. The community card is free for seniors ages 65 and above. A valid photo ID and proof of residence within Jefferson County is required. Readers can visit the circulation desk at the library in Hillsboro to obtain a valid library card.

The library on the Hillsboro campus has a collection of more than 70,000 books and access to over 22,000,000 books through the statewide MOBIUS consortium. Patrons may also check out a variety of magazines, DVDs, CDs, and eBooks.

The library also houses the Jefferson County History Center and serves as a Selective U.S. Federal Depository Library with primary sources and government publications. Users will find collaborative and quiet study areas, access to wireless Internet, and a variety of materials for research and personal enrichment.