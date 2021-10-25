Jefferson College, MSU 2+2 agreement expands transfer education pathways

In an effort to simplify transferability for Jefferson College graduates, earning a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University just got easier thanks to a new 2+2 articulation agreement that has been established between the two institutions.

Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey and Missouri State Provost Dr. Frank Einhellig signed the agreement during a recent visit to the Hillsboro campus.

With this agreement, the two institutions will develop transfer plans for all Jefferson College students who want to complete their degrees at Missouri State – either online or on the Springfield campus.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, students have experienced new challenges in their journey to degree completion. As an institution of higher learning, it is our mission and responsibility to deliver quality learning opportunities that empower students to reach their goals,” McCaffrey said.

These plans, often referred to as 2+2 plans, create a clear pathway and ensure students meet necessary program requirements. Students will be assured of course transferability for all programs through this new articulation agreement.