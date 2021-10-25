 Skip to main content
Jefferson College, MSU 2+2 agreement expands transfer education pathways
Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey (seated left) and Missouri State University Provost Dr. Frank Einhellig (seated right) recently signed a new 2+2 articulation agreement that will simplify transferability for Jefferson College graduates who wish to earn a bachelor’s degree at Missouri State. Also pictured (left to right) are Allan Wamsley, Jefferson College Dean of Academic Services and Integrated Planning; Dr. Chris DeGeare, Jefferson College Acting Vice President of Instruction; Dr. Joye Norris, Missouri State Associate Provost for Access and Outreach; Dr. Kim Harvey-Manus, Jefferson College Vice President of Student Services; and Susan Welch, Jefferson College Associate Professor of Sociology and Social Work.

 Jefferson College

In an effort to simplify transferability for Jefferson College graduates, earning a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University just got easier thanks to a new 2+2 articulation agreement that has been established between the two institutions.

Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey and Missouri State Provost Dr. Frank Einhellig signed the agreement during a recent visit to the Hillsboro campus.

With this agreement, the two institutions will develop transfer plans for all Jefferson College students who want to complete their degrees at Missouri State – either online or on the Springfield campus.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, students have experienced new challenges in their journey to degree completion. As an institution of higher learning, it is our mission and responsibility to deliver quality learning opportunities that empower students to reach their goals,” McCaffrey said.

These plans, often referred to as 2+2 plans, create a clear pathway and ensure students meet necessary program requirements. Students will be assured of course transferability for all programs through this new articulation agreement.

“This new agreement creates a flexible pathway that remove barriers to academic success,” McCaffrey said. “On behalf of Jefferson College, I am excited to provide our graduates the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree online with Missouri State University.”

Ultimately, these 2+2 plans save students time and money, noted Dr. Joye Norris, associate provost for access and outreach at Missouri State.

