Jefferson College plans to 'Aim for the Stars'

In connection with the partnership between Jefferson College and the St. Louis Astronomical Society (SLAS) to develop an observatory on the Hillsboro campus, the college will host several informational “Aim for the Stars” observation nights throughout 2021 for those who want to learn more about astronomy.

There is no cost to participate in any of the monthly educational programs, led by Jefferson College faculty and SLAS members.

As the first phase of site development begins, the observatory location is being used by the college as a teaching and learning opportunity for students enrolled in undergraduate science and astronomy classes in connection with lab assignments and in-class discussions.

The observatory will be located near the Jefferson College Softball Field, north of the Hillsboro campus on Farm Road. It will become the first public observatory in Jefferson County affiliated with SLAS. At present, the closest observatory to the site at Jefferson College is located in St. Charles.