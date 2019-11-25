Jefferson College PTK welcomes new members

The Jefferson College Xi Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society recently hosted its fall induction ceremony, honoring more than 35 outstanding students who met the qualifications for academic membership. To be considered for inclusion, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Xi Zeta Chapter officers and new inductees include: Braxton Vandeven of Imperial; Joey Jean Farmer of Arnold; Malena McConnell of Fletcher; Sean Weinland of Imperial; Samantha Barrentine of Hillsboro; Renee Pyle of Perryville; Michelle Hooss of Hillsboro; Gracey Kamer of Festus; Jonah Husgen of Arnold; Stephanie Conway of Imperial; Kaitlyn Abt of Ste. Genevieve; Baileeanne Brunais of Dittmer; Sharon Murphy of De Soto; Jessica Tucker of DeSoto (Vice President of Leadership); Kwanisha Carroll-Quarles of Belleville, Il (President); William Whitman of Crystal City (Vice President of Public Relations); Amanda Dickhens of DeSoto (Vice President of Scholarship); Krista Waldron of Arnold (Vice President of Technology); Kailani Hood of Arnold (Executive Vice President); Rachel Schamens of Fenton (Vice President of Finance); and Chrismann St. Fleur of Haiti (Vice President of Service); Molly Alexander of De Soto; Wolfgang Ayres of Londell; Marissa Braun of Arnold; Anna Bucheck of Arnold; Hannah Buescher of Ste. Genevieve; Kayla Cunningham of De Soto; Zachary Flack of Fletcher; Erica Fletcher of Festus; Samantha Foppe of High Ridge; Gabriel Gregory of Festus; Kylie Hardin of DeSoto; Jacob Hepler of Festus; Chelsea Hogenmiller of Imperial; Cierra Johnson of Farmington; Alyssa Kohl of Dittmer; Degan Luppens of De Soto; Kylie Milner of De Soto; Lindsay Moore of O’Fallon; Matthew Sebalja of Fenton; William Sexton of Hillsboro; Lauren Surratt of Festus; Devyn Terbrak of Perryville; Elizabeth Waldvogel of Ste. Gevevieve; and Rachel Wilbanks of Arnold.
History Professor Gabrielle Everett presented the keynote address titled, “Transformation.”
The mission of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize academic achievement of college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is based on the hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service, and fellowship.
The Xi Zeta chapter was established at Jefferson College in 1965 and has received numerous regional and international awards. Chapter advisors are Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Planning Trish Aumann and Instructional Support Specialist Karen Hester.
