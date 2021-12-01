Jefferson College readies for the holidays

The Jefferson College Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment (PACE) Series will conclude the fall semester with four events in Dec. ranging from choral and wind ensemble performances to jazz and pottery.

Jefferson College Choir Concert “Joy to the World!”

Dec. 5 at 3 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre – Hillsboro Campus, free admission

The concert will feature a variety of music with performances by the Community Chorale, Concert Chorale, and Chamber Choir led by Choir Director Paula Martin.

Jefferson College Wind Ensemble “Reflections”

Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre – Hillsboro Campus, free admission

The Wind Ensemble, directed by Jefferson College Associate Professor of Music Elke Overton, is committed to performing the highest quality literature composed for the wind ensemble genre. The ensemble performs works from the core repertoire for winds as well as contemporary works and new compositions.

Pottery Sale

Dec. 8-9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ceramics Studio – Fine Arts Building lower level – Hillsboro Campus

Open to all, the sale includes hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items by Jefferson College students. Prices range from $2-$200 and include bowls, cups, plates, vases, sculptures, candle holders, and more.

Jefferson College Jazz “Community Jazz Project”

Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre – Hillsboro Campus, free admission

The Jazz Program at Jefferson College encompasses the stylistic history of the music and offers performance opportunities in both big band and small combo formats. Emphasis is placed on the music of great jazz composers and bandleaders, including Ellington, Basie, Kenton, Thad Jones, Buddy Rich, Woody Herman, Monk, Bird, Coltrane, Miles, and others. Contemporary jazz music and original compositions by students and community members are also explored and encouraged. Guest artists and clinicians collaborate with the ensembles on a regular basis, offering unique learning opportunities and memorable musical interaction. The ensembles are open to students and community members and led by Dr. Joel Vanderheyden.

PACE season passes are on sale for $25 per person for general admission and $15 for students and senior citizens. Passes are available for purchase online at jeffcopace.ludus.com, saving money compared to single event admission for the entire series.

All individual advance ticket purchases can be made online at jeffcopace.ludus.com or in person at the Fine Arts Box Office (cash only) pending availability prior to each show.

For detailed information about specific PACE performances/times and season pass information, visit the Jefferson College website at www.jeffco.edu/PACE or call (636) 481-3367.

Events and performances are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information regarding the college’s COVID protocols, visit www.jeffco.edu/COVID-19. The Jefferson College campus is smoke-free, tobacco-free, and alcohol free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0