Jefferson College to hold diversity discussion

The Jefferson College Diversity Committee will host another program in the Conversations on Diversity series on Thursday at 7 p.m. with a discussion of the film “White Noise – Inside the Racist Right” led by director Daniel Lombroso and members of the Jefferson College Diversity Committee.

Produced by The Atlantic, the 94-minute acclaimed film is available for viewing March 15-25. A link is available at https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/white-noise-jefferson-college. The film’s website describes it as “the definitive inside story of the alt-right, following movement leaders as they ride a wave of racist ideas to viral fame.” It covers three figures in the alt-right movement: Richard B. Spencer, Mike Cernovich, and Lauren Southern.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The discussion will be presented virtually and is open to everyone. Participants are required to register on the “White Noise” event website to view the film before March 25 in order to participate in the discussion.