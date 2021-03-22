Jefferson College to hold diversity discussion

The Jefferson College Diversity Committee will host another program in the Conversations on Diversity series on Thursday at 7 p.m. with a discussion of the film “White Noise – Inside the Racist Right” led by director Daniel Lombroso and members of the Jefferson College Diversity Committee.
Produced by The Atlantic, the 94-minute acclaimed film is available for viewing March 15-25. A link is available at https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/white-noise-jefferson-college. The film’s website describes it as “the definitive inside story of the alt-right, following movement leaders as they ride a wave of racist ideas to viral fame.” It covers three figures in the alt-right movement: Richard B. Spencer, Mike Cernovich, and Lauren Southern.
The discussion will be presented virtually and is open to everyone. Participants are required to register on the “White Noise” event website to view the film before March 25 in order to participate in the discussion.
The Diversity Series is being hosted in an effort to address current issues related to diversity and is designed to engage people in productive, honest, respectful dialogue. Programs feature local and national speakers throughout the year as well as virtual forums facilitated by the campus community.
For more information about the “White Noise” program or the Conversations on Diversity series, contact Elke Overton, Assistant Professor of Music, at eoverton@jeffco.edu or 636-481-3372.
Jefferson College’s diversity statement affirms that the college is a community leader dedicated to supporting and promoting diversity through opportunities and experiences that foster a culture of respect, inclusiveness, and understanding for everyone in the campus community, to engage in a diverse world. The statement was developed by the Diversity Subcommittee of the Accreditation Committee.