Jefferson College will hold its 58th annual commencement ceremonies on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Field House on the Hillsboro campus.

Nearly 700 students are eligible to receive associate degrees or career and technical education certificates as the class of 2023. During the ceremony, 617 associate degrees and 88 career and technical certificates will be awarded. This year’s oldest graduate is 62 and youngest is 17.

To maintain a safe environment for all graduates and attendees, the college will provide hygiene stations with hand sanitizer and sanitization of Field House surfaces between ceremonies.

In connection with the college’s 60th anniversary celebration, 1977 alum Rick Francis of De Soto will deliver the keynote address for each ceremony. He has worked more than 47 years as a community banker in Jefferson County and is the market president of First State Community Bank. Francis is also a member of the board of directors of First State Bancshares in Farmington and a member of the Institute of Certified Bankers with a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager certification with a retired status.

Francis is a board member of Mercy Jefferson Hospital and is a member and past president of the Jefferson College Foundation. He is the current vice chairman of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation and serves as the chairman of the Finance Committee of the First Baptist Church De Soto.

As a public service, each of the graduation ceremonies will be shown live via streaming video on the Jefferson College Go Jeffco YouTube page.

All jackets, bags and backpacks will be searched upon entry to the Field House. Purses, diaper bags and other small personal bags are allowed, but will be inspected at the entrance. No large bags or boxes are allowed in the building without prior authorization. In the event that prohibited items are revealed in a search, guests will be asked to dispose of the items or return them to their cars before re-entering the building. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow adequate time to enter the building.

Any attendee who will need special seating or parking for someone attending graduation should contact the college’s Disability Support Services Office at (636) 481-3158. Bottom tier seating and special parking are available by reservation and/or on a first come, first available basis.

Additional details about Jefferson College’s 2023 commencement are available on the Jefferson College website at https://www.jeffco.edu/graduation.

