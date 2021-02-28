 Skip to main content
Jefferson College to hold online info night on health-related degrees, programs
top story

Jefferson College to hold online info night on health-related degrees, programs

Jefferson College to hold online info night on health-related degrees, programs

The flyer for the virtual information night on March 8. Those interested in health-related programs at Jefferson College should RSVP by March 5.

 Sarah Haas

Anyone interested in learning more about careers and degree options available through the Jefferson College School of Science and Health are invited to join a free virtual information night on Monday, March 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. with the opportunity to talk directly with faculty and ask questions.

There is no cost to attend. Those interested are asked to RSVP at http://bit.ly/JC-Science-Health by March 5.

Prospective students will learn more about the college’s programs in Biology, Chemistry, Health Information Technology, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapy Assistant, Radiologic Technology, and Veterinary Technology. The program will include an overview of the admissions process followed by brief faculty presentations of programs and a general Q&A.

Due to the prolonged pandemic, frontline health care workers are in high demand across the country. For nearly 60 years, Jefferson College has provided career pathways and degree options in a variety of fields that offer exceptional employment opportunities locally, regionally, and nationally.

Additional virtual information events are also scheduled for April:

  • School of Business, Social Science and Public Health – April 5 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • School of Math, Physics and Technology – April 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.

For questions or more information about admission to Jefferson College, contact Director of Admissions Carrie Greer at (636) 481-3220 or cgreer4@jeffco.edu

