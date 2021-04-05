 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson College to hold virtual information night April 5
0 comments
top story

Jefferson College to hold virtual information night April 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jefferson College to hold virtual information night April 5

Additional virtual information events are also scheduled for this spring: School of Math, Physics and Technology – April 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.; School of Humanities – May 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.

 Jefferson College

Prospective students of all ages interested in learning more about careers and degree options available through the Jefferson College School of Business, Social Science and Public Services are invited to join a free "virtual information night" tonight, 6-7:30 p.m., with the opportunity to talk directly with faculty and ask questions.

There is no cost to attend. Those interested are asked to RSVP at http://bit.ly/JC-Business-SS-PS.

Participants will learn more about the college’s programs in Business, Sociology and Social Work, Education, Psychology, and Law Enforcement. The program will include an overview of the admissions process followed by brief faculty presentations of programs and a general Q&A.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For nearly 60 years, Jefferson College has provided career pathways and degree options in a variety of fields that offer employment opportunities locally, regionally, and nationally.

Additional virtual information events are also scheduled for this spring:

  • School of Math, Physics and Technology – April 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • School of Humanities – May 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.

For questions or more information about admission to Jefferson College, contact Director of Admissions Carrie Greer at 636-481-3220 or cgreer4@jeffco.edu

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Education

$3.5 million in bonds sold by NC

  • Updated

At a recent North County School Board meeting, members approved the sale of the $3,500,000 general obligation bond issue to its municipal bond…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News