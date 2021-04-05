Jefferson College to hold virtual information night April 5

Prospective students of all ages interested in learning more about careers and degree options available through the Jefferson College School of Business, Social Science and Public Services are invited to join a free "virtual information night" tonight, 6-7:30 p.m., with the opportunity to talk directly with faculty and ask questions.

There is no cost to attend. Those interested are asked to RSVP at http://bit.ly/JC-Business-SS-PS.

Participants will learn more about the college’s programs in Business, Sociology and Social Work, Education, Psychology, and Law Enforcement. The program will include an overview of the admissions process followed by brief faculty presentations of programs and a general Q&A.

For nearly 60 years, Jefferson College has provided career pathways and degree options in a variety of fields that offer employment opportunities locally, regionally, and nationally.

Additional virtual information events are also scheduled for this spring:

School of Math, Physics and Technology – April 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.

School of Humanities – May 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.

For questions or more information about admission to Jefferson College, contact Director of Admissions Carrie Greer at 636-481-3220 or cgreer4@jeffco.edu

