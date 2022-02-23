Jefferson College to host diversity presentation Friday

The Jefferson College Diversity Committee will host a free presentation titled “Policing and Social Justice Movements” by Diversity Equity and Inclusion Advocate Cheryl Fowler from St. Louis Community College and Mineral Area College Chief of Police Dr. Rich Flotron on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. via Zoom.

Access to the presentation will be available at https://bit.ly/JC-Presentation-2-25 using Zoom. Anyone is welcome to participate.

The discussion will highlight several issues such as:

implicit bias in law enforcement as fact or fiction,

the role of policing in a diverse society,

the changing nature of police training as it relates to diversity in our community,

the important role education and training play in effecting change in our society, and

tempering animosity toward law enforcement while working together toward a cooperative relationship.

The purpose of the ongoing series of programs is to address current issues related to diversity and is designed to engage people in productive, honest, respectful dialogue. Programs feature local and national speakers throughout the year as well as virtual forums facilitated by the campus community.

Jefferson College’s diversity statement affirms that the college is a community leader dedicated to supporting and promoting diversity through opportunities and experiences that foster a culture of respect, inclusiveness, and understanding for everyone in the campus community, to engage in a diverse world.

For more information about diversity programs at Jefferson College, contact Dr. Richard Stephenson, Academic Success Center and peer tutor coordinator, at rstephe4@jeffco.edu or (636) 481-3439.

