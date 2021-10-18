Jefferson College Trunk-or-Treat party for kids set for Oct. 22

In order to provide wholesome and safe fall activities for kids through age 12, Jefferson College will host its annual Community Trunk or Treat party on Friday, Oct. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the Hillsboro campus in the Blue Parking Lot near the Buildings and Grounds Office. There is no cost to attend and reservations are not required.

The family-friendly event is sponsored by Jefferson College student clubs and organizations, providing a safe environment that kids and parents can enjoy. It has become an autumn tradition in Jefferson County, attracting hundreds of participants each year.

Trunk or Treat will feature a variety of free games and activities for kids up to age 12, prizes, hayrides, a petting zoo, a free bag of kettle corn and bottled water per child, and candy. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

For more information about the event, contact Brandi Gallaway at (636) 481-3231 or email bgallawa@jeffco.edu.

Various food trucks will also be on site with items available for purchase separately. They include Wayno's Mobile International Cuisine and Picture Perfect Panini.

The event is one of many activities Jefferson College hosts each year in connection with its mission of community outreach, providing numerous age-appropriate experiences.

