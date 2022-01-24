Job Center to host FAFSA Frenzy

Some could argue that the paperwork involved in college enrollment and financial aid is almost as tough as any of the tests it might take to get in. If students and their parents aren’t used to filling out lengthy forms and they aren’t familiar with basic financial, educational and bureaucratic jargon, it can take a lot of time, patience and mental gymnastics to make sure all the T’s are crossed and the I’s are dotted.

Fortunately, in the case of financial aid, several FAFSA Frenzy events are taking place at dozens of locations around Missouri, and one is happening at the Missouri Job Center on Tuesday.

FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a form that current and prospective college students use to find out whether they qualify for student financial aid, and if they do, how much support they can expect to get through scholarships, grants, work-study opportunities and federal student loans.

The Park Hills Job Center will help parents, guardians and students fill out the FAFSA form on 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at 403 Parkway Dr. in Park Hills.

Veteran’s Representative Daniel Alfaro is with the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, and is located at the Park Hills Job Center. He is spreading the news about the event.

“Well, not only are the college attendance numbers down, but our workforce participation numbers are down as well,” he said. “What that says is, we have a lot of people who are needing to re-skill and gain credentials to move into new career fields.”

Alfaro said if more students can see their way into college at an affordable rate, it could have an extended impact on the global economy.

“If we can help them retool, that will, of course, get our workforce members back up and hopefully help alleviate a lot of the problems that we're having economically throughout the whole country,” he said.

Alfaro mentioned that, even if someone is cautious about entering college soon and isn’t sure about filling out a financial aid application like FAFSA, it’s possible to still contact the Job Center to see what sort of programs might be funded through Missouri.

“I mean, the transportation sector and all that is part of the supply chain. A lot of the shortages that we're seeing in the stores is due to the inability to move merchandise because we don't have as many people driving trucks as we used to,” he said.

“There's the truck driver training at MAC and actually there are Workforce Development Board staff that funds some of that training if people are low income. They have to meet certain qualifications. So there is a chance that if someone is wanting to become a truck driver, they can come to the Job Center and work through the Workforce Development Board to get that paid for them.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

