UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for April 2023, Andrew Jones, is a Fredericktown High School junior who is pursuing a career in Power Sports Equipment.

"UniTec has shown me what it’s like to truly bond with others over something I enjoy. Mr. [John] Tiemann has taught me so much about power sports that I know I can feel safe working on my own in any environment," Jones said. "Mr. Tiemann has also given me the honor to go to SkillsUSA competitions in motorcycle technology. I can’t wait to come back my senior year!”

UniTec instructor John Tiemann praised Jones.

“Andrew is a very well-rounded student, extremely respectful, always eager to help and learn. He sets a very good example to his peers in class,” said Tiemann.

Jones will represent the UniTec Career Center Power Sports program at the SkillsUSA State Competition at State Tech, Linn MO. He will be competing in the Motorcycle Service Technology competition.

For more information on the Power Sports Equipment program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.