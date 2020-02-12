JROTC has a ball

After obtaining his bachelor's degree in industrial technology and marketing, Mickan said he found himself in a completely different line of work.

"I had a college degree while driving a forklift," Mickan said. "So when you get out of college you think 'man a piece of paper means something.'"

Mickan said he had to start from the bottom and work his way up until he became plant supervisor. At this point, Mickan's story took a different path.

After a long talk with his wife, Tonya, he had agreed to take a job with the National Guard. He said he took a pay cut but they made the decision together and the rest was history.

"A lot of individuals look at life in a sense of money and what am I going to make the most money doing," Mickan said. "If you are happy and you have enough money that you are making, all the money in the world isn't going to make you happy, you are just going to spend more."

Mickan said he found what made him happy and invested himself into his career with the military.

"I've invested in my life and what I've done my children have followed behind me," Mickan said. "My son is currently in Baghdad, my oldest son, he's an MP (Military Police). He's going around and escorting dignitaries out of the embassies."