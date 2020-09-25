KABMS teacher recognized by R-I Board

The Fredericktown R-I School Board recognized one of the district's exceptional teachers on Sept. 15.
Kelly A. Burlison Sixth Grade Science Teacher Cassy Mills was chosen by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) as the Regional Teacher of the Year.
"We've had people nominated before but, to my knowledge, since I've been here, we've never actually had a regional teacher of the year until now," Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said. "Cassy has done a tremendous job of starting a robotics program for us that has actually gone to some competitions and I think she plans to do that again this year. I think she has plans to start one at the high school."
Mills said she has gotten a kit for the high school through a grant she wrote and is hoping to obtain a second grant in order to have two robotics teams at the high school level.
KABMS Principal Ken Lunsford said, "Those of you who don't know Cassy, she writes grants for everything."
"I think a lot of the fan fair that takes place,we missed out on a lot of that for her nomination and her award but we are very appreciative of what she does for our district," Henson said. "She is a shining example for our district and something we should be proud of."
"Even as a parent with kids that have had you, and prior students, they have all raved," Board Member Jennifer Hale said. "We really appreciate what you do and sparking that light bulb. They (students) tell us that she is like family."
Mills said her students mean everything to her and were part of the reason she chose not to apply for the Missouri Teacher of the Year.
"When you win regional teacher of the year they invite you to apply for the state level and part of the reason why I did not end up applying is because of all the travel they want you to do and all the responsibilities you do for an entire year," Mills said. "They pay for the subs but I don't want to be out of my classroom. I don't want to be away from my 6-year-old for that long."
Mills said it was just too much for her to leave, especially with all that is going on.
"The kids, they are my favorite thing about teaching," Mills said. "They are wonderful. I'm excited every day to go to school."
The board expressed their appreciation by presenting Mills with a gift.
