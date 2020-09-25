KABMS teacher recognized by R-I Board

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown R-I School Board recognized one of the district's exceptional teachers on Sept. 15.

Kelly A. Burlison Sixth Grade Science Teacher Cassy Mills was chosen by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) as the Regional Teacher of the Year.

"We've had people nominated before but, to my knowledge, since I've been here, we've never actually had a regional teacher of the year until now," Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said. "Cassy has done a tremendous job of starting a robotics program for us that has actually gone to some competitions and I think she plans to do that again this year. I think she has plans to start one at the high school."

Mills said she has gotten a kit for the high school through a grant she wrote and is hoping to obtain a second grant in order to have two robotics teams at the high school level.

KABMS Principal Ken Lunsford said, "Those of you who don't know Cassy, she writes grants for everything."

"I think a lot of the fan fair that takes place,we missed out on a lot of that for her nomination and her award but we are very appreciative of what she does for our district," Henson said. "She is a shining example for our district and something we should be proud of."