Kicking it with the Fredericktown Gold Dusters

Every year, little girls from kindergarten to fifth grade come together to learn dance routines from the Fredericktown High School Gold Dusters.
"This year was a little bit smaller than previous years," Gold Duster Coach Shannon Hovis said. "Usually we average 65 kids. This year it was 48 girls. I blame a lot of it on the snow, but that is OK. I'm just thankful we were able to do something."
Hovis said the participants learn a dance, but the Gold Dusters learn a lot as well.
"The main thing it teaches them is patience," Hovis said. "They have to figure out how they are going to teach each move to a much younger kid who may not be able to understand."
Hovis said the whole process helps the team really think about how they are going to get the younger girls to comprehend what they want them to do.
"I always have a great group of ladies to work with," Hovis said. "They know my expectations, and they do it."
Hovis said, originally each grade had two Gold Duster instructors but due to the date change several girls had prior engagements. She said several of the girls were new to the group, and this was their first experience teaching and participating in the fundraiser.
"They did exceptional," Hovis said. "Several had to overcome fears and especially nerves.
"All of the little girls did a fantastic job as well. Every girl was so very well behaved. They listened and had a great time."
Hovis said the Gold Dusters are each in charge of coming up with the routine for their group and making sure they are not too difficult. She said having different routines allows each grade to stand out.
"We have so many little girls that sadly are missing out on learning dance since we don't have a studio in our town anymore," Hovis said. "The Little Gold Dusters is basically the only time some girls get to learn a dance and perform it for friends and family."
Hovis said she hopes to see some of the girls from the earlier clinics become official high school Gold Dusters next year.
"I love seeing those that come back year after year," Hovis said. "That means they enjoyed it enough that they wanted to come back for more. They get to learn from older girls that are their role model."
Hovis said the little girls are just so much fun. She said they are lively, upbeat, and excited for the experience.
"I would love to have something like this for middle school," Hovis said. "I would actually love for our school to add a middle school Gold Duster team."
Hovis said she can not coach a middle school team since she coaches the high school team but believes a team at that level would help the high school team improve.
Hovis said because of the snow things were a little different this year. The girls still stayed after school, learned a dance and ate pizza and cookies but the final performance had to be switched up.
"They usually come back a day or two later to perform at the halftime of a basketball game," Hovis said. "This year we opened up the middle school for parents and family to come and watch when they came to pick them up."
Hovis said despite the change of plans she thinks everyone had fun.
"I think the parents liked the idea of coming in and watching them perform," Hovis said. "It allowed us to not feel as rushed. In a half-time game, we have a set time to get on and off the floor due to rules. This year we didn't feel rushed, which was nice."
Hovis said regardless of the changes, she thinks everyone did a great job and the parents really seemed to enjoy the performance.
"It was a different experience for all of us," Hovis said. "It may end up being something new we try to continue to do, or now we know we have a backup."
This is the Gold Dusters one and only fundraiser for the year with money used to add new dance costumes to their closet.
"Thank you to everyone that participated," Hovis said. "I definitely wasn't able to do it alone.
"From the office secretaries for making sure all bus passes were given out, bus drivers for getting them, principals for being so flexible, students who participated, parents for allowing them to participate, Gold Dusters for working so hard, janitors for helping us out and Mrs. Rice who helped me out with supervision. You all are amazing and I appreciate it so much."
