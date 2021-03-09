Kicking it with the Fredericktown Gold Dusters

Hovis said because of the snow things were a little different this year. The girls still stayed after school, learned a dance and ate pizza and cookies but the final performance had to be switched up.

"They usually come back a day or two later to perform at the halftime of a basketball game," Hovis said. "This year we opened up the middle school for parents and family to come and watch when they came to pick them up."

Hovis said despite the change of plans she thinks everyone had fun.

"I think the parents liked the idea of coming in and watching them perform," Hovis said. "It allowed us to not feel as rushed. In a half-time game, we have a set time to get on and off the floor due to rules. This year we didn't feel rushed, which was nice."

Hovis said regardless of the changes, she thinks everyone did a great job and the parents really seemed to enjoy the performance.

"It was a different experience for all of us," Hovis said. "It may end up being something new we try to continue to do, or now we know we have a backup."

This is the Gold Dusters one and only fundraiser for the year with money used to add new dance costumes to their closet.