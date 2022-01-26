KICKS band heads to the Lake

It’s been jazzing up the music scene in the Parkland since it formed in 1978, and now the community-based KICKS Band, formerly associated with Mineral Area College and currently associated with Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, has been invited to perform for the state’s music educators on Friday.

Traveling to the Missouri Music Educators Association convention in Lake of the Ozarks and led by retired North County Band Director Dan Schunks will be the 19-member Kicks Band.

Schunks is “the last guy from the first band” when it started 44 years ago under the guidance of the late MAC Music Professor Mike O’Brien.

“It was originally for band leaders and the public to come together and play, and we didn’t play in public for four or five years,” Schunks said. “It wasn’t until Dixie Kohn became the president of the college (in 1982) that he asked us if we’d play in public. Dixie was a real music person.

"Anyway, I remember Mike asking us and everybody's like, yeah, sure. So we started playing back then around the early 80s. He was a real big supporter of the band. Any time he needed some good PR, he’d roll out the KICKS Band.”

The KICKS band members step in and out of the band at times, but it’s been a well-established band from the very start, Schunks said. While most are music educators — current or retired — there are also many younger members and also business people who perform just because they want to keep a hand in the music world.

He said they’re all traveling to the convention on their own dime, because of the honor of being chosen by music educators to play.

“You have to audition to be asked to perform. We recorded our concert in late May and it had to be in by June. I picked three selection of various styles and then I submitted them in a specific order, with the best chart, the best arrangement and the best performance first, and then I had great contrast with a second, and then the third turned out to be kind of a rock tune,” Schunks said. “The band really got to play hard, you heard us at all our strengths and it was a tough chart.

"It’s a real honor to have been chosen, it’s also a blind audition, so they don’t know it’s us — there’s no identifying which bands are auditioning, and no one is speaking on the recording. The music speaks for itself.”

Not only that, Schunks said, they’re the last band to play, closing out the convention on Friday afternoon.

“The last performance is kind of kickback jazz concert, and we look forward to really doing a good job,” he said, adding another jazz band is playing before them, Jackson High School.

Even the most seasoned of musicians might be a little intimidated, playing in front of a group of music educators, but Schunks indicated these days, jazz has a unique place on the music education scene.

“Jazz is not well taught. In universities, it just isn't,” he said. “And there's a lot of reasons why, but the bottom line is, most people who are interested in music today, particularly instrumental, didn't get into it like I did because of jazz, they get into it because of marching band — because that's the big industry now.”

Schunks said the program they’ll play at the MMEA convention is not new music and it’s not quite old, but it's a traditional jazz program featuring Stan Kenton, Count Basie and a tune from the Tonight Show Band when legendary leader Doc Severinsen fronted it.

“They're really challenging charts and my belief is, we might educate some of the educators there,” Schunks said. “Some might listen with picky ears—‘oh, I would’ve played the note this way’ – but I think most of them are really going to enjoy and appreciate what we’re doing. It’s an honor to play for them.”

Schunks indicated he might sound like he’s bragging on his band, but, he pointed out, the KICKS Band is just one of the many exceptional music entities that call this area home.

“I mean, this area does not make you think it would be a hotbed of jazz. But you know, the one cultural thing that stands out from this area over time, whether you call it the Lead Belt or the Mineral Area or the Parkland, is music, particularly at MAC, in schools and in country music. There's just a wealth of people in and music is ingrained in the culture here.”

Schunks mentioned Jeff Watkins, who played saxophone for James Brown, and country singer Ferlin Husky as two of the better-known, made-it-good musicians, but pointed out the excellent country music singers and groups of the Depression era through the ‘50s, garage bands of the ‘60s and ‘70s, and the club acts of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

“I've lived here now for what, 45 years, and I'm still … it's just amazing and very, very interesting,” he said.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

