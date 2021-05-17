 Skip to main content
King named UniTec Student for May
  Updated
UniTec Student of the Month for May 2021 is Austin King, pictured here with his Health Services instructor, Leslie Duncan.

 submitted photo

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for May 2021 is Austin King, a Potosi High School Senior who will be pursuing Registered Nursing at Mineral Area College.

King’s post-graduation plans include studying at Mineral Area College to be a registered nurse while he works as a CNA at Washington County Hospital.

“Mrs. Duncan’s class will always hold a very special place in my heart,” King said about his UniTec nursing instructor, Leslie Duncan. “She made it enjoyable and fun. My senior year would not have been the same had I not chosen to come to UniTec. Thank you Mrs. Duncan and UniTec staff for the experience.”

Duncan praised King, in turn.

“Austin is always so kind to the other students,” she said. “He is a hard worker and is willing to pitch in and help with any tasks.”

For more information on the Health Service program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website or call 573-431-3300.

