Koester named student of the month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for January 2022 was Gabrielle Koester, center, a Kingston senior who is pursuing studies in Engineering & Design which is a Project Lead The Way program. She is congratulated by Career Education Counselor Lindsey Matthews and UniTec Director Jeff Cauley.

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month back in January was Gabrielle Koester, a Kingston senior who is pursuing studies in Engineering & Design, a Project Lead The Way program.

“UniTec is a really good learning experience. We have been really busy preparing for the state VEX tournament," Koester said in advance of the robotics tournament that occurred Feb. 17 at Missouri University of Science & Technology.

"I’m thankful to have Mr. Greg Nichols as such a skillful, supportive instructor. I am able to take what I learn at UniTec to Kingston and coach a team there. Being awarded the Student of the Month for UniTec career center is a great honor,” she said.

UniTec instructor Greg Nichols praised Gabrielle.

“Gabrielle has developed into an outstanding leader. She leads the female robotics teams as well as the entire class. She is more than willing to work beyond the time required to achieve what she wants to achieve," Nichols said. "Her team placed second in the Potosi Tournament and then they reworked the robot to be better.

"She has become involved in SkillsUSA and acts as a local and district officer. If that is not enough, she serves as a mentor for the Kingston Robotics Program to help them become better in the robotics world.”

For more information on the Project Lead The Way: Engineering & Design program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

