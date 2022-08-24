Lamb joins NC as assistant superintendent

North County School District recently hired Dr. Lori Lamb as assistant superintendent, filling the vacancy left by Jason Samples, who is now superintendent of Valley R-6 School District.

In her role as assistant superintendent, Lamb oversees elementary education and curriculum for grades Pre-K through sixth, as well as being the director of federal programs and the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP) coordinator. She’s worked in education for 28 years.

“In addition I lead several of our district programs, such as Parents as Teachers, our technology department, substitutes, registration, volunteers, language minority and limited English proficient students, homeless students,” Lamb said, “and I work closely with our professional development committee, social worker, and nurses to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our school community.”

Lamb comes to North County from Farmington School District. For 18 years, she taught first through fourth grades in the Fox C-6 School District, and later held her first administrative roles as an assistant principal at North County Primary School for two years. Then, she took on the role as assistant principal at Lincoln Intermediate Center in the Farmington School District.

“I then served as the principal at Washington-Franklin Elementary for the Farmington R-7 School District for seven years, which is the elementary school that both my husband and I attended, before returning to North St. Francois County R-1 School District as the assistant superintendent,” Lamb explained recently.

Lamb earned a Doctor of Education Degree in Leadership and Learning from Missouri Baptist University. She holds a specialist degree in educational administration, and a master of science in educational administration degree from Missouri Baptist University, as well as a master of science in education degree from Southwest Baptist University, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and an associate degree from Mineral Area College. She is a member of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA).

Lamb said she’s looking forward to this North County chapter in her education career.

“I am excited to return to the district that gave me my first shot at being an administrator, and working with Mrs. (Superintendent Katie) Bockman and Dr. (Assistant Superintendent Brandon) Gregory again,” she said. “We have worked well together in the past, and I love that we are able to be such a cohesive group that is focused on a mission and vision for our district. North County is clearly committed to connecting our school community to provide an exemplary educational experience for our students and families.”

When she’s not at work, Lamb said she enjoys reading and scrapbooking. She has been married to her husband, Michael Lamb, high school art and art history teacher at Farmington High School, since 2012. Together they have four sons: Ian, Evan, Eli, and Alec, plus a Morkie — a cross between a Maltese and a Yorkshire terrier — named Mia.