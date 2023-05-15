There were laughter and tears as 33 Bismarck students became graduates on Friday evening, the rite of passage that signals a conversion from childhood into adulthood. The familiar strains of “Pomp & Circumstance” filled the ears of friends and family crowding the gymnasium as the graduating class of 2023 proceeded up the main aisle to their seats.

Dr. Michael Silvy, Bismarck superintendent, gave a brief welcome and introduced high school Principal Abe Warren. Warren also welcomed everyone and began the graduation ceremony with the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” led by the high school choir.

Warren recognized two Bismarck students, Janson King and Ethan Shipp, who received associate degrees from Mineral Area College as well as high school diplomas. Warren then recognized the Bismarck teachers in the audience by asking them to stand for a round of applause and did the same for veterans, active duty, reservists, and first responders in attendance.

Once recognition was given, Warren beckoned salutatorian Alyssa Freeman to the podium. Freeman was awarded a medal and gave a poignant speech, reminding everyone that moving on doesn’t mean forgetting; it means time together becomes so much more special.

After Freeman finished her speech and took her seat, Warren introduced valedictorian Janson King. King also received a medal and spoke. She began by thanking her family and those who have helped her most through her journey so far. She alluded to life as if it were a cross-country race. She encouraged her class to set goals even if they aren’t specific and to go forward with endurance and perseverance.

“Choose your own speed,” King said. “Each has a different pace.”

King said no one runs the same race and no one should change their pace to match another. She also suggested that everyone should move forward no matter what comes one's way. “Never give up; keep running your race,” King said.

Once the valedictorian regained her seat, several members of the graduating class joined the high school band to play the song, “The Way We Were”.

Student council Vice President Jada Dickey took to the podium and awarded the Indian of the Year Award to Janson King.

Tears began flowing during the senior video which played sentimental pictures of each graduating senior. Tears continued as the seniors presented red roses to family and friends who made significant impacts in their lives.

The ceremony continued with seniors receiving diplomas and heartfelt congratulations from the school board. Once all diplomas were dispensed, the senior class turned their tassels on their mortar boards. Cheers, mortarboards, confetti, and silly string erupted into the air as the senior class was presented to the audience for the last time.

The list of 2023 graduates includes: Jessica Paige Aubuchon, Ronny Dean-Keith Barton, Alyssa Sue Blackwell, David Jonathan Bryon, Clayton Todd Burbank, Gavin Scott Butery, Emma Dawn Cole, Alysha Marie-Lynn Crocker, Clayton Cole Dee, Tatum Lee Shipman-Evans, Ethan Allen Eye, Isaiah Joseph Faulkner, Alyssa Grace Freeman, Payton Timothy Frost, Missty Dawn Gamblin, Ashlyn Morgan Paige Goodman, Michael Lee Grebe, Carter Mark Hedrick, Isabella Donna Marie Jenkins, Janson Lee King, Joshua Michael Lawson, Shyane Gale Maples, Tanner Graham Martinez, Chase Daniel Mauney, Savannah Renee Neel, Victoria Ruth Ann Politte, Bryan Keith Reese, Ethan Nicholas Shipp, Logan Michael Smith, Shelby Lynn Smith, Zoie Elizabeth Thompson, Hayley Elizabeth Williams, Coty Alan Wolf.

