Leadwood sisters pursue big dreams

The odds are against them. According to U.S. News & World Report, only 8% of new students are accepted to Duke University out of 100 applications. The acceptance rate is even lower at the University of Chicago at only 6%.
The chance to attend either of these two prestigious schools is extremely competitive and very unlikely.
Two local sisters have gone against the odds.
Desirea Eckhoff, a 2020 graduate of West County High School, was accepted into the University of Chicago. She is now a freshman at the school and is planning to double major in chemistry and anthropology. She plans to be a forensic scientist or anthropologist.
Desirea said the first semester at the university has gone well but the virus has definitely impacted her experience.
“There are no gatherings and most of my classes are online,” she said.
Desirea earned a full ride to attend the university through the QuestBridge National College Match.
QuestBridge National College Match is a college scholarship application process which helps outstanding high school seniors gain admission and full four-year scholarships to attend the nation’s most selective colleges and universities.
Scholarship requirements include maintaining a high grade point average; leadership; community service; two letters of recommendation; and essays and numerous short-answer questions to respond to questions regarding circumstances, ambitions and personal goals.
In 2020, out of more than 18,000 applications, about 6,000 students were selected as National College Match Finalists. Out of those finalists, only 2,000 students were selected for financial aid or match with a college or university.
Desirea earned a total of $344,000 for four years at University of Chicago.
Jayla, Desirea’s sister, is currently a senior at West County High School and recently learned she has also earned a QuestBridge scholarship to attend Duke University in North Carolina.
The four-year scholarship worth $307,000 Jayla received will pay for her major in biology and minor in visual arts.
Jayla plans to pursue a career as a research biologist or specialization in neuroscience.
On the day Jayla found out she won the scholarship, she was nervous and checked her email every hour throughout the day.
“By the time I found out, I was at work and I checked one last time before working and feeling my heart beat out of my chest when I saw I was accepted into Duke,” Jayla said. “Afterward, I could barely focus on my work and was super excited to tell my (family) when I got home.”
Desirea and Jayla, of Leadwood, are the daughters of Jodi Blair and granddaughters of Joe and Carol Eckhoff.
Older sister Desirea is the one who suggested Jayla also apply for QuestBridge.
She said the two of them do not study together because they distract each other.
“We can’t study together because we distract each other too much,” said Desirea. “Normally Jayla asks me for help so I don’t get anything done.”
On a more serious note, Desirea said this scholarship makes it possible for her and Jayla to receive an education without being in debt for the rest of their lives.
“I had already begun applying for scholarships my junior year because I knew I would have to find my own way to pay for my education,” she said.
She said students take on much stress when applying for scholarships, particularly ones which are as big as QuestBridge.
“The constant deadlines and essays you have to write, along with the general workload that comes with being a high schooler is a lot,” said Desirea.
The sisters said their teachers, family and friends have expressed how proud they are of both girls.
“It’s been a lot of ‘you should be so proud,’” the sisters said.
“They want tickets to games,” Jayla said.
Desirea said she wants other students to know they need to “put in the effort and apply.
“The worst that happens is a no and the best is you get a full ride,” she said. “Even when you receive that no, there are still plenty more opportunities that you just have to apply for to get some help.”
Jayla added, “Be ambitious.”
West County Principal Levi Rawson said Desirea and Jayla have both been wonderful students.
“They both work hard and want to achieve at a high level,” he said. “We are very excited that each of these girls were able to receive these wonderful scholarships over the past two years.”
He said both girls have always demonstrated hard work, determination, dedication and great work ethic while excelling in school.
“I am very excited to see what the future holds for both of these young ladies,” said Rawson.
Leah Mills, middle school science teacher who had both girls in class and has worked with them for the last few years in the after-school Venturing Crew, said the sisters are “truly wonderful students in many aspects because they are kind, helpful, studious, self-motivated, artistic and so much more.”
Barb Steel, high school science teacher and co-sponsor of the Venturing Crew, said the sisters are two of the hardest-working and determined young women she has ever had the pleasure of teaching.
“They are determined to earn their college degree and become world changers,” she said.
Steel said the sisters have overcome diversity in their lives to do just that. Both of them have had to work very hard to earn the scholarships they have received and earned their status in their classes. They both enjoy learning and are determined to understand concepts instead of just brushing them off if they struggle with them.
“They are definitely the kind of students who make teaching so worthwhile,” she said.
Steel said getting to know the girls through Venturing Crew and encouraging them to become what they can become and not what society says they should become, makes a difference.
Counselor Andrea Simily said the girls have worked extremely hard throughout their high school careers to get where they are now: honor students who have always taken a heavy course load while working part-time jobs after school. Both participated in the Upward Bound program through Mineral Area College which helped them tremendously when making post-graduation plans.
“I have no doubt they will both utilize the funds and opportunities awarded to them by remaining focused on their education,” said Simily. “They are driven for greatness and will be significant contributors to their post-secondary institutions.”
Simily said she is very proud of the sisters and can’t wait to see where life takes them.
“They will both do big things and continue to make West County proud!”
Simily said when she was hired for the high school counselor position at West County and was decorating her office, she hung a Duke University pennant up along with those of other universities, mostly Missouri schools, because her family loves Duke basketball.
Someone came to her office and saw the Duke pennant hanging on the wall and asked if she thought a West County student would ever go to Duke University.
Simily’s response was quick and simple: “Absolutely! Dream Big!”
