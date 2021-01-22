Leadwood sisters pursue big dreams

Older sister Desirea is the one who suggested Jayla also apply for QuestBridge.

She said the two of them do not study together because they distract each other.

“We can’t study together because we distract each other too much,” said Desirea. “Normally Jayla asks me for help so I don’t get anything done.”

On a more serious note, Desirea said this scholarship makes it possible for her and Jayla to receive an education without being in debt for the rest of their lives.

“I had already begun applying for scholarships my junior year because I knew I would have to find my own way to pay for my education,” she said.

She said students take on much stress when applying for scholarships, particularly ones which are as big as QuestBridge.

“The constant deadlines and essays you have to write, along with the general workload that comes with being a high schooler is a lot,” said Desirea.

The sisters said their teachers, family and friends have expressed how proud they are of both girls.

“It’s been a lot of ‘you should be so proud,’” the sisters said.

“They want tickets to games,” Jayla said.