In the midst of fear and uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic, it was Ellen Miller’s young daughter who brought her some comfort.

Now the Mineral Area College reading and guidance department coordinator/education assistant professor is sharing this with others in her new children’s book “Let Me Tell You About My Day.”

“It was kind of inspired by my daughter,” Miller explained. “She's 4 now, but a little a little younger at the time when we started this process. And every night before bed, she would say, ‘let me tell you about my day.’ And this was the start of the pandemic, when the world had kind of shut down and everything was kind of scary. And so just hearing her say that, and the excitement of her recounting the events of her day, was very comforting to me.”

The book was also inspired by her cousin Dr. Kelli Eimer, who is a critical care doctor in Baltimore and was forced to be away from her family at the beginning of the pandemic.

“She was living in a hotel (as she) didn’t want to expose them,” she said. "So she got to call and her kids would tell her about their day. And so this was a way to say thank you to her and all the other essential workers that were the heroes, if you will. So that's kind of how the book came to be.”