In the midst of fear and uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic, it was Ellen Miller’s young daughter who brought her some comfort.
Now the Mineral Area College reading and guidance department coordinator/education assistant professor is sharing this with others in her new children’s book “Let Me Tell You About My Day.”
“It was kind of inspired by my daughter,” Miller explained. “She's 4 now, but a little a little younger at the time when we started this process. And every night before bed, she would say, ‘let me tell you about my day.’ And this was the start of the pandemic, when the world had kind of shut down and everything was kind of scary. And so just hearing her say that, and the excitement of her recounting the events of her day, was very comforting to me.”
The book was also inspired by her cousin Dr. Kelli Eimer, who is a critical care doctor in Baltimore and was forced to be away from her family at the beginning of the pandemic.
“She was living in a hotel (as she) didn’t want to expose them,” she said. "So she got to call and her kids would tell her about their day. And so this was a way to say thank you to her and all the other essential workers that were the heroes, if you will. So that's kind of how the book came to be.”
Her cousin, who was named one of the top doctors in 2021 for Baltimore Magazine, said the book really meant a lot to her.
“It was a really hard year for all of them,” Miller added.
Her daughter, of course, loves the book and knows all the words.
“We had the illustrator make the little girl in the book look like her and so she thinks that’s pretty neat,” she said.
Kimberly Wilson is the illustrator for the book, which was published by RoseDog Books.
The book can be purchased at the MAC Bookstore, Walmart, Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and on the publisher’s website at https://rosedogbookstore.com/let-me-tell-you-about-my-day/.
Miller said the book is geared toward 2- to 3-year-olds who love rhyme and rhythm.
“I've always loved literature and I write books just for fun,” she said. “I never really thought it would amount to anything. But here we are.”
This is her first published book.
“It's just exciting to see your work in print and hearing stories already,” she explained. “I've had some people share that their children really loved the book and they memorized all the words and they like to tell them about their day. And so that's just really comforting, and of course, what the goal was.”
Professionally and personally, she is a big advocate of reading. Research suggests, she said, that children that are read to at a young age perform better academically. This helps them learn pre-reading skills, such as making predictions and connections in the story, plus looking at the pictures helps with visualization later.
“So you're really helping your children learn pre-reading skills and then instilling a love of reading,” she continued. “And it's an important bonding time for families when you're reading to your child.”
Miller has been at MAC for the past six years, but before that, she worked in the Farmington Public School District for nine years, mostly as a kindergarten teacher.
“I started with the littles, so instilling a strong foundation,” she said. “Now I feel like I'm helping students reach the finish line. And so it's a wonderful experience.”
Watch a video of her explaining the book at https://www.facebook.com/mineralareacollege/videos/1266040510578867/
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu was a reporter for the Daily Journal.