Levy leaving North County for Lincoln County R3

Dr. Jeff Levy, the superintendent of North County School District who earlier this month announced he would be trading places next year with Assistant Superintendent Katie Bockman, announced Wednesday he will instead be taking a job as Lincoln County R-3’s new CFO on July 1.

Lincoln County R-3 serves an area to the northwest of the St. Louis region, has an enrollment of about 6,211, a faculty of about 391 and a graduation rate of 96%. With 10 campuses and a student-teacher ratio of 16:1, it has an operating budget of about $72 million, which will be overseen by Levy. The CFO position became vacant due to the retirement of Kay Richardson, who has been with the Lincoln County district since 1988 and has been CFO for almost 30 years.

In a Facebook post, Levy said he looked forward to serving his next school district.

“We are excited to announce we will be moving to Lincoln County R-III in July. I am blessed to join such a fantastic district as the Assistant Superintendent-CFO,” he posted.

Lincoln County Superintendent Dr. Mark S. Penny said in the news release that the district will welcome Levy and his family.