Monday, kids from Fredericktown and Ironton had fun learning how to upcycle plastic jugs which would normally be thrown out.

Missouri State Parks Resource Manager Bryan Bethel, with Elephant Rocks State Park and Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, and State Park volunteers Isaac Gaghen and Kelly Bethel helped Ozark Regional Library staff member Lydia Bennet teach the kids how to make bird feeders out of recycled materials.

“We love to teach the next generation the importance of recycling and reusing items so they don’t end up in landfills harming our environment,” Bethel said. "The kids learn a valuable lesson and will continue to learn about nature as they watch the birds in their backyard visit their upcycled bird feeders."

Missouri State Parks staff and volunteers will partner with the library for another upcycling program on June 21 to teach the kids how to make recycled paper.

For more information about this and other fun activities at the library visit the Ozark Regional Library website.