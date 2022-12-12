Lion's Club donates 50 coats to Central Elementary

Members of the Park Hills Lions Club recently visited Central Elementary in Park Hills after making their annual winter coat donation this month.

Last week, the Park Hills Lions Club delivered 50 coats to Central Elementary students for this year's annual coat donation, a tradition of giving that has lasted more than six decades.

The distribution of coats actually changed from what began in 1959 with the Charity Tree of Lights on the old National Chat Dump, once located in the Park Hills Industrial Park.

Back then, a bulb was lit with every $25 donation. Later the club placed the limit to 500 bulbs, although donations were still accepted. The club used monies from this project to provide holiday food baskets for more than 50 families for several years.

Local businessmen and Lions Club members Emil Strickland and Carl Warren conceived the "Charity Tree" idea on the National Chat Dump, complete with a large "Merry Christmas" sign.

Building the tree and getting to the top of the chat dump was done by club members with the help of what is now the UniTec Career Center and city workers. This was done continuously until the EPA began remediating the chat dump a few years ago.

The Lions had hoped the Doe Run Company would be able to replace the landmark symbol that had stood atop the chat dump, but, with the tree gone, in 1990, the Lions switched to annually providing coats for children in the Central School District with monies from other fundraisers.

"All of those were things that the Lions Club did have kind of morphed into doing individual things," said club member Mary Lee Faircloth. "So this is our big Christmas thing that we do. They give us a list of kids who need coats, and then Vicky [Crocker] has always bought them through Walmart."

The Lions Club's Christmas tradition has provided hundreds of area children with cold-weather protection for more than two decades and continues to make a difference in the community every year.