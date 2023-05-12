Editorial note: As National Teacher Appreciation Week comes to a close — as does the academic year, with graduations filling the calendar — frequent contributor Pam Clifton interviewed a couple of area educators for their insights on the vocation.

Although she didn’t originally plan to become a teacher, Terre Du Lac resident Sandra Coffman wouldn’t change a thing.

After she moved back to the area, a former teacher contacted her to ask if she had thought about going into teaching. A conversation ensued, and soon, Coffman was starting the process of earning her teacher certification.

Coffman and many other teachers were recognized this week for Teacher Appreciation Week. This is also Coffman's final Teacher Appreciation Week. She retires on May 19.

Her career began with one year at the Potosi School District before she joined West County, where she’s been for the last 24 years.

As a teacher at West County, Coffman taught keyboarding to sixth- through eighth-graders, eighth-grade careers and sixth-grade study skills. She also taught secondary computer applications and was sponsor of the high school’s yearbook and West County’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America.

“I love doing creative projects with my students,” she said. “I have enjoyed talking to students about their careers, doing theater with our Creative Arts kiddos, teaching photography, and working on the yearbook.”

She’s also enjoyed taking her FBLA students to state conferences and doing team-building activities with them; escape room, axe-throwing and smash-room field trips; working with Creative Arts students and going to The Fox; visiting museums and artisan workshops; taking students to photography contests; and the list goes on.

“I have enjoyed seeing our students experience new things and being excited about it all,” she said. “I’ve loved seeing the world through my students’ eyes. It has been very rewarding.”

She said she’s especially enjoyed getting to know her students and “watching them grow into great adults.”

“Our students are some of the best and I have enjoyed listening to them tell me their stories,” she said, “and their stories are very entertaining. I am also impressed with how they will work hard if given the opportunity.”

She’ll also miss her colleagues.

“I have some of the best colleagues out there, and I have enjoyed the pranks, fun and food days,” she said. “I love all the moments I have, from summer school and working with Tiffany Bungenstock and John Barnett, to putting on plays with Pam Clifton and Tina Richards. I have made so many lasting memories at West County that I will never forget.”

As for changes in education, Coffman said the amount of paperwork has significantly increased. With technology, the approach to classrooms has also changed.

“I think if you know your subject area and your students, you are always coming up with ways to present your information in a way that the particular group you have can understand," she explained. "That means you are always coming up with new plans and ideas.”

Coffman said it’s been an honor and privilege to teach at West County.

“The people who I work with, our community, parents and students, and administrators are some of the very best in education,” she said. “I feel that I have been a part of this community longer than anywhere else I have been. I am very proud to call West County my home. I will always look fondly on my time here. After all, ‘We are West County.’”

Coffman said she’s looking forward to sleeping in instead of getting up at 4 a.m., five days a week. She’s also excited for her next adventure, as she and her husband Kevin move to Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they’re building a new home. They’ll move there permanently after he retires in a year. They also want to travel, and she plans to work part-time at an animal rescue shelter.

The couple has five children: Kevin Lee, Jessica, Jamilyn, Kaitlyn and Rachel.

Park Hills resident Sara Cole is a first-grade teacher at the Central R-3 School District. She has worked in education for 21 years.

“I always loved being around kids and played school when I was little,” she said. “When I was in high school, I was cadet-teaching for my pommie coach Jane Bates, and she encouraged me to go into teaching. She told me she believed this was a calling for me.”

As a teacher, Cole’s daily goal is to ensure her students know “they are loved, to learn to be good people, and to gain as much knowledge as possible while they are with me.”

Her favorite part of being a teacher is teaching kids to read.

“I love to watch them grow as a reader, and the moment they realize they are actually doing it is incredible,” she said.

Over the two decades she’s been a teacher, Cole’s students have taught her many things.

“One student last week taught me the word ‘schlep’ and that it means to haul things,” she said. “Maybe I should have already known this, but I didn’t. I would say overall my students have taught me that you can love someone else’s kid like they are your own. Once a kid is in your class, they are a part of your heart forever.”

Cole said the students in her class this year are very kind. They’ve had some students who have had hospital stays for various reasons, so their classmates made them cards and “really put their heart into making sure they put things in the cards that are favorites for the kids. They just really care about each other. They are genuinely good people and that is what life is really about.”

During her career, Cole has had many sweet moments. One of those is a former student who hated school. He refused to do any of his work and wouldn’t even write his name on his paper, which made her job as a teacher very difficult. But by the end of first quarter, he loved school and participated in everything. He went in every day and hugged Cole and told her how much he loved school.

“School was hard for him, but he realized that he was cared for and that made him work hard,” she said.

Cole loves it when former students return to visit with her or send her an email or special note. She’s had former students cadet-teach for her, complete college observation hours in her classroom, and then do their student teaching with her.

“I love that they want to come back to see me,” she said. “Sometimes, we elementary teachers are so far in their rearview mirrors that we are understandably forgotten. I love to see students come back to visit with us.”

Cole said some days can be tough as a teacher, but she handles challenges with “lots of prayer and support from my wonderful coworkers.”

She added that teachers also see a lot of heartache.

“We carry all of the worries about what happens to each kid when they leave us every day,” she said, “but that doesn’t stop at 3:00.”

Cole is married to her husband Jeremy. The couple has two sons, Braden, 17, and Brody, 14.