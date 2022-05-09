Local FFA chapters earn accolades

Fredericktown and Farmington FFA chapters recently made good showings at the Missouri FFA Association's 94th convention April 21-22 in Columbia.

Farmington

Farmington FFA Chapter earned a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. Farmington placed 21st out of 351 chapters. Only 10% of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. The Farmington FFA advisors are Tracy Stroud and Renee Baird. The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Fredericktown

Katie Ann Rohan of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter received the second-place Missouri FFA Agricultural Education Proficiency Award at the convention.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Agricultural Education is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Missouri Vocational Agricultural Teachers Association sponsored this award.

Rohan will also be receiving a $500 scholarship from Missouri Farmer’s Care.

Layni Ann Kinkead of Marquand won the Missouri FFA Outdoor Recreation Entrepreneurship and Placement Combined Proficiency Award at the convention.

Kinkead, a junior at Fredericktown R-1 High School, is the daughter of Sam Kinkead and Gwen Hughes. She is a member of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter. Her advisors are Mike Graham, Laura Bittle and Rusty Allgier.

Kinkead’s supervised agricultural experience program consisted of working at Pinecrest Camp and Conference Center. Pinecrest offers aquatics, archery, mini golf and sports fields. She ensures that each cabin is clean for incoming residents and that guests are entertained and stay safe.

As an FFA member, Kinkead participated in the Greenhand Motivational Conference and State FFA Camp. She has participated in leadership development events and attended the National FFA Convention & Expo.

In addition to FFA, Kinkead is a member of the FHS Gold Dusters; Beta Club; and Family, Career and Community Members of America, and the trap shooting team. She is a team member of the Fredericktown High School soccer team and Meadow Heights Church.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Outdoor recreation is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. This award is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Missouri FFA has 25,626 members representing 353 chapters. The national organization has more than 735,000 members representing 8,817 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0