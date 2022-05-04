 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local robotics teams compete in Texas

  • Updated
VEX Robotics
Six teams from the local area are competing this week at the Vex Robotics World Championship May 3-10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, it is the largest robotics competition in the world. More than 30 countries will be represented at the event sponsored by the Northrop Grumman Foundation.

Greg Nichols, UniTec Career Center’s robotics instructor, said the Mineral Area is well-represented in the quest for the championship. Three teams from UniTec Career Center qualified for the competition. Mineral Area College will be represented by a team as well. Central Middle School also had two teams, “The Glitch” and “Level Up,” qualify for the world championship.

“The students have worked hard this year and have earned this,” said Nichols, the UniTec Team coach. “I am proud of them and know they will do their best to represent our area admirably. We want to thank everyone for their support.”

Anyone who would like to view the events can do so on VEX TV, https://www.vexworlds.tv/#/?channel=vekofbxmpfcyjivcicwm.

